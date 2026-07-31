Clear Street Private Markets Launches Pre-IPO Access

Groundbreaking Platform to Offer Liquidity Inside the Clear Street Ecosystem, Clear Street’s Credit Financing Desk to Provide Capital Efficiency

Private Company Exposure, Research, IOIs, Execution, Leverage and Liquidity All to be Accessible in Clear Street's Single Platform

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street ("Clear Street" or "the Company"), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give sophisticated investors access to every asset in every market, today announced the launch of Clear Street Private Markets, a groundbreaking initiative offering investor access, execution, liquidity, capital efficiency and private market research all within the Clear Street ecosystem and single platform. Clear Street Private Markets launches with pre-IPO access to Databricks, the first in a pipeline of anticipated potential investment opportunities Clear Street intends to offer to qualified purchasers and accredited investor clients. Clear Street’s credit financing capabilities are to provide capital efficiency to clients of Clear Street Private Markets.

Uri Cohen, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Clear Street, said, “Clear Street Private Markets embodies exactly what we stand for: innovation and access. Investors demand exposure to the most important private companies before they list, and we’ve created a way to do it, and do it better. Our pipeline of potential issuers is exciting. Our clients are particularly excited about our ability to offer margin within this ecosystem. It’s like nothing else available to investors today. We are also building out private company research led by equity analyst Owen Lau, and Clear Street clients will have the Private Markets portal embedded in their Clear Street account.”

Clear Street seeks to offer Private Markets to address concerns investors commonly encounter at traditional entry points to pre-IPO investing, including opaque structures, fragmented documentation and exposure that is merely synthetic.

Participation is restricted to qualified purchasers and accredited investors, and each participant receives an offering memorandum setting out the full terms. To learn more about Clear Street, please visit www.clearstreet.io .

About Clear Street:

Clear Street's mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. For more information, visit www.clearstreet.io .

Note: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any offer will be made only to eligible qualified purchasers through a confidential offering memorandum and related subscription documents.

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