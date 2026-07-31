Securities Fraud Investigation Into Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Continues Following Whistleblower Lawsuit Of Financial Manipulation

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALHC) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws after the stock price fell 16% on July 8, 2026.

What Is The Investigation About?

On July 8, 2026, reports emerged that a former Alignment executive had filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that the Company manipulated its finances to boost its stock price and executive compensation. The lawsuit, filed by the former chief transformation officer, alleges that Alignment deliberately misclassified $8 million to $10 million in routine operating expenses (such as routine software maintenance and production support) as capital expenditures within its technology sector, thereby artificially inflating the Company's adjusted EBITDA and enabling the Company to report its "first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA as a public company".

On this news, Alignment’s stock price fell $4.02, or 16.7%, to close at $20.03 per share on July 8, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC. (ALHC), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Alignment securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

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Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com