American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Completes Initial Phase of Texatron™ Testing at Texas Tech University

LUBBOCK, Texas, July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), developer of the proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, announced the successful completion of the initial phase of its Texatron™ engineering and testing program at the Center for Emerging Energy Sciences within the Department of Physics & Astronomy at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.

During the week, a seven-member American Fusion scientific and engineering team worked alongside Texas Tech personnel to complete a series of engineering evaluations, subsystem demonstrations, instrumentation testing, and laboratory activities supporting the Company’s ongoing Texatron™ development program. The initial phase of testing achieved several important engineering objectives and generated valuable operational and diagnostic information that will help guide subsequent phases of the Company’s planned testing activities.

Among the accomplishments of the initial testing phase were the successful operation of the Texatron™ remote ignition and control system, demonstration of the plasma switching system while operably coupled to a Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ utilizing non-radioactive fusion fuel, successful operation of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ under high-voltage conditions within a controlled vacuum environment, evaluation and calibration of radiation monitoring and diagnostic instrumentation used to verify and document the absence of measurable radiation emissions during planned testing activities, and additional engineering work involving diagnostics, vacuum systems, power systems, and supporting laboratory infrastructure.

As part of the initial testing program, American Fusion monitored the testing activities using radiation detection and diagnostic instrumentation. No measurable radiation was detected during the testing performed in this initial phase. The Company emphasized that radiation monitoring will remain an integral part of each phase of the Texatron™ testing program as development continues.

The Company also designed, constructed, and successfully tested a specialized high-voltage power supply integrated with the Texatron™ platform. Information obtained during testing, including observations relating to system performance under high-voltage operating conditions, is expected to support additional engineering refinements and future phases of the Texatron™ testing program.

The initial testing phase also provided engineering observations and system performance data that, in several areas, compared favorably with the Company’s pre-test expectations. American Fusion is continuing its review of the engineering and diagnostic information collected during the week and expects those findings to help shape the next phase of testing as development of the Texatron™ platform continues.

American Fusion emphasized that the initial testing phase represents the beginning of a broader engineering and scientific evaluation program. Additional testing is expected to continue through multiple phases as the Company further integrates, evaluates, and validates the Texatron™ platform using a disciplined and methodical engineering approach.

Dr. John E. Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer and inventor of the Texatron™, commented: “Completing this initial phase of testing represents an important milestone for the Texatron™ program. After nearly a decade of engineering development, it is extremely rewarding to begin evaluating the technology in a laboratory environment and to collect the engineering and diagnostic information that will guide future phases of development. We are encouraged by the results obtained during this first phase and look forward to expanding the testing program in the weeks ahead.”

Dr. Brandenburg added: “The purpose of this initial phase was to verify critical subsystems, evaluate instrumentation, and establish the engineering foundation necessary for more advanced testing. As additional information is analyzed, our objective is to communicate results that are accurate, reproducible, and supported by measured data. Scientific progress is achieved through disciplined testing, careful analysis, and continuous refinement, and we remain committed to that process.”

Michael G. Smith, Chief Legal Officer and Director of American Fusion, commented: “This first phase of testing marks the transition of the Texatron™ program from years of engineering development into an active laboratory testing environment. Equally important, it establishes a disciplined process for generating the technical information necessary to support future engineering decisions, continued scientific evaluation, and the long-term development of the Texatron™ platform.”

American Fusion is currently reviewing the engineering and diagnostic information collected during the initial phase of testing and expects to provide additional technical updates in the coming weeks as that information is compiled and analyzed. The Company also anticipates publishing a technical summary of the initial testing activities following completion of its engineering review. In addition, the Company expects to release a short video next week providing shareholders with a behind-the-scenes look at the initial testing activities at Texas Tech University and the progress made during the first phase of the Texatron™ testing program.

Testing will continue through subsequent phases as the Company advances subsystem integration, diagnostics, instrumentation, engineering measurements, and additional evaluation of the Texatron™ platform. American Fusion believes that repeated testing, independent measurement, and disciplined engineering review provide the strongest foundation for responsible technology development and long-term scientific credibility.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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