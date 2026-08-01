Bitdeer Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call for August 10th 2026

SINGAPORE, Aug. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (Nasdaq: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining and AI infrastructure, today announced that it has scheduled its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call and webcast for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST. During the call, Bitdeer management will discuss the unaudited financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Bitdeer will release the second quarter results before the call at approximately 7:00 AM EST on August 10, 2026. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.bitdeer.com.

Conference Call Information:

Date: August 10, 2026

August 10, 2026 Time: 8:00 AM EST / 9:00 PM SGT

8:00 AM EST / 9:00 PM SGT Participant Call Links: Live Webcast: Link Participant Call Registration: Link







Participants wishing to join the conference call by phone should register using the Participant Call Registration link provided above. After completing the registration, the participants will receive an email with the necessary details to access the call including dial-in number, passcode, and PIN. To ensure a timely start, the Company encourages all callers to connect about 5 minutes before the scheduled time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Bitdeer’s website at https://ir.bitdeer.com.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for AI and Bitcoin mining infrastructure. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers and building AI computational infrastructure to support the AI revolution. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data center design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Bitdeer also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed data centers across multiple countries, including the United States, Norway, Bhutan, and Ethiopia. To learn more, visit https://ir.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X@Bitdeer and LinkedIn @Bitdeer.

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tesh Dahya, Head of Investor Relations

tesh.dahya@bitdeer.com

Media

Elev8 New Media

Jessica Starman, MBA

bitdeer@elev8newmedia.com