AI's Hidden Problem Isn't Chips. It's Electricity.

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI boom is usually framed as a race for faster chips and bigger models. Jim Rickards says the real limit is far more physical, and far harder to engineer around: raw electrical power. In a new presentation , the former advisor to the CIA and the Pentagon argues that the energy required to keep AI growing may be the wall the entire boom eventually runs into.

The Assumption Holding Up Every AI Valuation

Rickards starts with what today's prices are really built on. "The sky high valuations of AI companies assume AI growth will be exponential," he says, taking for granted that processing power keeps climbing and that models keep getting better without pause.

Underneath it all, he argues, is one sweeping belief: "that there is essentially infinite demand for AI products and that stock prices will go up forever." Those assumptions, in his view, are doing enormous work to justify the valuations, and they only hold if nothing gets in the way of endless scaling.

But the Power Won't Scale

That is where the energy problem comes in. The constraints, Rickards notes, are not only about microchips. They apply to energy too. And on that front, he argues, the trajectory is unforgiving: each incremental gain in AI capability demands exponentially more compute, more data centers, and more electricity to run them.

"We are reaching the physical limits of AI too," he says. The conclusion he draws is blunt. Summarizing the problem, Rickards says, in effect, that "the power production needed for AI won't scale." A technology that assumes limitless growth, in his framing, is colliding with a power grid that has very real limits.

When the Limits Become Impossible to Hide

For Rickards, the significance is that these ceilings are starting to show. "AI progress is beginning to slow," he says, and "the limits of this technology and the financial problems with AI companies are becoming impossible to hide."

That, he argues, is the moment that matters, because the entire boom rests on the belief that tomorrow will look like today, only bigger. "And that the future will NOT look like the past," Rickards says. Most importantly, in his view, investors are starting to notice: "the market is beginning to catch on to that fact." He frames this as his analysis rather than a certainty, but his argument is that a story built on infinite scaling cannot survive contact with a hard physical ceiling.

About the Presentation

In his new presentation , Jim Rickards explains why he believes AI's growth is running into physical limits, why energy in particular may be the constraint that breaks the boom, and the steps he says investors can take to prepare.

Jim Rickards' presentation is now available online for free. Click here to watch.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA and the Pentagon who founded the research publication Strategic Intelligence roughly 15 years ago. His team told readers a pandemic-scale event was coming months before Covid appeared and warned of the market sell-off weeks before it hit, part of a track record that also includes the 2008 collapse.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, holding a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews.