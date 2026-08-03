Vocalbeats.AI Joins AGI Playground Singapore as Strategic Partner

SINGAPORE, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocalbeats.AI, a Singapore-based AI-powered audio company, today announced its role as Strategic Partner of AGI Playground 2026, taking place on 3–4 August 2026 at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore. The partnership deepens Vocalbeats.AI’s engagement with the global AI community and builds on its commitment to advancing voice AI, human-centric product design, and the development of Singapore’s AI ecosystem.

Deepening Engagement with Singapore’s AI Community

Organised by Founder Park, GeekPark’s incubated founders’ community, AGI Playground makes its global debut in Singapore this year, having drawn more than 1,500 AI founders, engineers and operators at past editions. The Singapore edition is positioned as a builder-focused gathering rather than a traditional summit, with speakers and guests from leading tech organisations including OpenAI, AMI Labs, Genspark, Insta360 and more. The two-day programme is anchored around two themes: “Go Action,” focused on AI agents solving real-world problems beyond chat interfaces, and “Go Physical,” which explores how AI moves off the screen into robotics, hardware, and embodied systems.

AGI Playground continues Vocalbeats.AI’s active engagement with the region’s AI community. In 2026, the Company has served as Gold Sponsor of SuperAI 2026, joined SGTech's Singapore Enterprise Chapter, and established university scholarship programmes with NTU Singapore and the National University of Singapore (NUS). Its participation in AGI Playground reflects a consistent commitment to Singapore as a global hub for applied AI, the community of professionals driving it forward, and nurturing the next generation of talent who will define the future of human-technology interaction.

Advancing Voice AI Beyond the Screen

Vocalbeats.AI's participation in AGI Playground reflects a broader product philosophy: improving everyday life with more lifelike, intuitive, and accessible voice AI. Its flagship applications, Owll and Owll Translator, are voice-first productivity tools available across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and web, and have achieved top app store rankings across more than 100 markets worldwide.

As voice AI continues to evolve from a convenience feature into a foundational layer of how people work and communicate, Vocalbeats.AI looks forward to building new partnerships and exploring the technologies that will shape the future of voice AI.

About Vocalbeats.AI

Vocalbeats.AI is a Singapore-based AI-powered audio company dedicated to innovating intelligent, user-friendly products and services designed to improve everyday life with more lifelike, intuitive, and accessible voice AI. Its expanding portfolio of AI-powered applications—spanning productivity, wellness, and beyond—is increasingly being embraced by a diverse global user base.

Beyond developing applications, Vocalbeats.AI is redefining how people interact with AI. Powered by an international team of engineers, designers and researchers, the Company pushes the boundaries of voice and AI technology to empower people everywhere to work smarter, connect more meaningfully, and live better.

For more information, please visit www.vocalbeats.ai.

Media contact: media@vocalbeats.com