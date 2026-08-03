Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ), and Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Wix.com Ltd. (“Wix”) (NASDAQ: WIX) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026 regarding the commercial and financial benefits of Wix’s AI product offerings. If you purchased Wix shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/wix/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 22, 2026.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (“Hertz”) (NASDAQ: HTZ) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between May 7, 2026 and June 23, 2026 regarding Hertz’s liquidity. If you purchased Hertz shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/hertz-global-holdings/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 22, 2026.

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Rackspace Technology, Inc. (“Rackspace”) (NASDAQ: RXT) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between May 7, 2026 and July 8, 2026 regarding Rackspace’s transition into enterprise AI infrastructure development and the impact on its Private Cloud business segment. If you purchased Rackspace shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/rackspace-technology/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 28, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com