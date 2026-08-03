WasabiCard Heads to ChinaJoy 2026 to Power Global Business Growth

Shanghai, China, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasabiCard , a global payment infrastructure platform, announced its participation in ChinaJoy 2026, taking place from July 31 to August 2, 2026, at Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The company will showcase its global payment solutions at Booth W5-A102, connecting with businesses and industry partners from the gaming, internet, and digital entertainment sectors.





As digital businesses continue expanding into international markets, efficient and scalable payment infrastructure has become increasingly important. At ChinaJoy 2026, WasabiCard will demonstrate how its payment solutions help enterprises simplify global payment operations, improve financial efficiency, and support cross-border business growth.

Through its global payment infrastructure platform, WasabiCard enables businesses to access key capabilities including global card issuing, cross-border payments, and global payouts. The platform supports a wide range of business scenarios, including advertising payments, corporate expenses, SaaS subscriptions, creator payments, affiliate commissions, supplier settlements, and global workforce payments.

WasabiCard’s card issuing solutions allow enterprises to launch virtual cards, physical cards, and customized card programs through flexible integration options. With support for digital wallet integration, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, businesses can manage global spending more efficiently across different operational scenarios.

The company’s global payout capabilities enable businesses to distribute funds across 200+ countries and regions, supporting multiple fiat currencies and streamlined payout workflows for employees, creators, contractors, partners, and suppliers.

With a focus on compliance and security, WasabiCard maintains a global regulatory framework, including U.S. MSB, Canada MSB, U.S. MTL, PCI DSS Level 1, and Visa TPA certifications, supported by comprehensive risk management processes covering KYB, KYC, KYT, and AML requirements.

During ChinaJoy 2026, the WasabiCard team will meet with enterprises, partners, and industry leaders to discuss how modern payment infrastructure can help digital businesses improve operational efficiency and expand globally.

Visitors are invited to visit WasabiCard Booth W5-A102 from July 31 to August 2, 2026, to explore global payment solutions and connect with the team.

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payment infrastructure platform enabling enterprises, fintech companies, and internet-native businesses to build scalable payment solutions through global card issuing, cross-border payments, and payout capabilities.

Its platform supports virtual and physical card programs, multi-currency settlement, global fund distribution, and embedded payment solutions designed for modern global commerce. WasabiCard powers payment use cases across media buying, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, creator payments, treasury management, and digital financial applications.

Follow WasabiCard on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates on product developments, partnerships, and insights into the future of stablecoin-powered payments.

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