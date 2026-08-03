Blancco Leaders to Speak at ITAD Summit on Building Smarter, More Efficient IT Asset Processing Operations

Boston, MASSACHUSETTS, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blancco Technology Group, the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, will participate in two industry panels and present a product demo at the ITAD Summit, being held August 4-5, 2026, at The Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada. The panels and demo, all taking place on August 4, will provide those in the IT asset disposition field with operational strategies, real-world ITAD use cases and AI-era best practices for reducing processing costs and increasing secondary market device value.

At 11:15 a.m. PT, Blancco Chief Revenue Officer Tom Salah will join Quick Ship Brands Founder & CEO Jordan Insley and Cambrionix CEO Andy Jones to address the importance of consolidating ITAD solutions and reducing labor touchpoints. The panel, “Stop Paying for the Gaps Between Your Tools,” will be moderated by Blancco’s Director of Processor Sales, Suzy Schlaadt.

In this session, panelists will discuss observations and real-world examples that highlight how paying for erasure, reimaging, and diagnostics separately will ultimately mean paying for the errors, delays, and unprovable handoffs in between. Attendees will learn how fragmentation along the IT asset processing workflow quietly eats away margin in day-to-day operations. ITAD and mobile processing providers will also hear about the value of leveraging a one-step process to streamline labor, get products to market more quickly, capitalize on opportunities to increase value and reduce operational gaps, regardless of where those gaps exist in each unique ITAD operation.

At 1 p.m. PT, Blancco SVP of Product Strategy, Tzvika Shahaf, will join Iron Mountain Director of Compliance, Eric Capps, Destroy Drive CEO & Founder, Dag Adamson, and panel moderator Data Security, Inc. COO Renee Schafer for “Avoiding Costly Mistakes in Data Destruction, Compliance, and Audit Readiness.”

Despite well-established regulations, standards and best practices, data breaches tied to improper asset handling and disposal continue to make headlines, often costing organizations millions in fines, litigation, and reputational damage. In response, the panelists will discuss data destruction as one of the highest-risk responsibilities in the ITAD industry. ITADs, compliance managers, operations teams and sales professionals attending this session will receive a practical crash course on how to reduce risk and improve audit readiness. Key areas of discussion will include the importance of verification at scale, as well as automating proof, not just destruction.

At 4 p.m. PT, Blancco and Cambrionix will conduct a product demo showcasing the fastest and most efficient Apple Mac reuse solution available on the market, exemplifying concepts introduced in the “Stop Paying for the Gaps Between Your Tools” panel. The demo addresses the real-world, multi-step and labor-intensive operational challenges ITADs face with Mac processing that can be alleviated by streamlined processes. By integrating Blancco software with the Cambrionix ThunderSync5-C16 industrial-grade hub, ITADs can remove data from 16 Apple Mac computers simultaneously in less than 20 minutes from a single workstation – a new industry benchmark.

For more information on Blancco full slate of offerings for ITADs and mobile processors, visit https://blancco.com/itad.

About Blancco Technology Group

Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable. Blancco Technology Group provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.

Globally approved, recommended, and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 40+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at blancco.com.

Press Inquiries

Lori Scribner/Natasha Grach

Blancco [at] hoffman.com

https://blancco.com/

600 Unicorn Park

Woburn, MA 01801