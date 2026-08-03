EVA LIVE INC. ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF EVA DEFENSE ADVISORY BOARD, APPOINTS GENERAL ROBERT BROOKS BROWN (R) AND ROSS MANDEL

Advisory Board to Direct Development of Military-Grade Technology as Eva Defense Leverages Eva Live’s AI Technology — Step One in Building the Eva Defense Universe

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) (“Eva Live” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence technology company, announced the formation of the Eva Defense Inc. Advisory Board and the appointment of its first two members, General Robert Brooks Brown and Ross Mandel, USA Army (Ret.). The formation of the advisory board marks the beginning of Eva Defense leveraging Eva Live’s artificial intelligence technology for the defense sector — step one in the Company’s long-term plan to build the Eva Defense universe, an integrated ecosystem of AI-enabled drone, autonomous software, and resilient communications technologies.

The advisory board will take an active, hands-on role in directing Eva Defense’s product development, with the intent of developing military-grade technology and products built to the exacting standards and future needs of government and defense customers. Both advisors have spent their careers in that world, and each will provide direct input into product design, requirements, and testing priorities while helping the Company build the relationships, credibility, and positioning.

Eva Defense Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Eva Live Inc., is applying Eva Live’s proprietary artificial intelligence to an integrated defense platform built on three core products: the GOAT aircraft, a compact, sensor-forward autonomous drone with a proprietary acoustic profile; SwarmOS, a single-operator command console whose AI Mission Planner processes live alerts, weather, and payload data to coordinate multiple aircraft with one-tap mission actions; and mmWave Link, a jam-resistant millimeter-wave communication system.

General Robert Brooks Brown, U.S. Army (Ret.), brings decades of distinguished military leadership and national security experience to the advisory board. During his career in the United States Army, General Brown held numerous senior command positions and led complex operations involving advanced defense technologies, strategic planning, and military readiness. General Brown will bring that operational perspective directly into Eva Defense’s product development — helping ensure the Company’s AI-enabled systems are engineered to real-world defense requirements — while guiding the Company’s engagement within a defense community he knows firsthand.

Ross Mandel currently serves as a Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Advisor at Squire Patton Boggs LLP and is the co-founder of The Tony Scott Group LLC, a technology strategy group and fund. Mr. Mandel advises several technology companies and funds and is a seasoned venture capital professional. His expertise includes mergers and acquisitions, and he has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of various ventures and on both private and public company boards. Mr. Mandel has partnered with Former President of the EU Pat Cox and assisted on Steve Forbes’ U.S. presidential campaigns. His experience across technology, capital markets, and government will guide Eva Defense’s strategic partnerships and positioning as the Company deepens its engagement in the defense sector.

“The formation of our advisory board is step one in building Eva Defense,” said David Boulette, Chief Executive Officer of Eva Live Inc. “General Brown and Mr. Mandel will be directly involved in shaping our products — directing development toward military-grade technology and helping us navigate a world they both know deeply. Their combined expertise in corporate strategy, government, national security, and defense operations will be invaluable as we bring Eva Live’s AI into the defense sector.”

The newly formed advisory board will expand over time with additional leaders from the defense, aerospace, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and government sectors, each selected to deepen the Company’s product input and its reach within the defense community.

About Eva Defense Inc.

Eva Defense Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eva Live Inc. focused on developing artificial intelligence technologies for defense, autonomous systems, unmanned platforms, and advanced command-and-control applications. Its integrated platform — the GOAT aircraft, SwarmOS, and mmWave Link — is designed to improve situational awareness, autonomous coordination, mission planning, and operational effectiveness across defense and government applications.

For more information visit: https://evadefense.com/

About Eva Live Inc.

Eva Live Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) is an artificial intelligence technology company focused on developing advanced AI solutions across multiple industries. Through its subsidiaries, the Company develops proprietary AI technologies designed to improve automation, decision-making, and operational efficiency while expanding into emerging high-growth markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Eva Defense’s future business plans, technology and product development, strategic initiatives, advisory board activities, anticipated partnerships, and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Eva Live undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Inquiries:

Javan Khazali

Phone: 310-229-5981

Email: info@eva.live

Website: @eva.live

Instagram: @eva.liveinc

Facebook: @evaliveinc

X: @evaliveinc1

LinkedIn: @eva-live

Youtube: @evaliveinc