Robinson R88 Makes South American Debut at Labace 2026; Rugged Multi-Mission Helicopter Set to Disrupt the Latin American Market

Visit and Experience the R88 in Booth SD 120 and 130

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the global leader in civilian rotorcraft, is bringing its newest and largest aircraft, the R88, to Brazil for the first time. The helicopter will be on display at LABACE 2026 from August 4 – 6 in the Campo de Marte Airport in São Paulo in booth SD 120 and 130. Built to work, the R88 is designed to disrupt the light utility market by providing a high-capacity, cost-effective tool for executive transport, agri-business, parapublic work and utility missions.

The R88 is a heavy-duty asset for operators who need reliability in tough environments. With a 10-seat capacity and a 3,000-pound internal payload, it fills the gap between light singles and expensive twins without the overhead.

R88 Specifications & Capability

Capacity: 10 seats (2 pilots + 8 passengers).

10 seats (2 pilots + 8 passengers). Powerplant: Safran Arriel 2W turboshaft engine (approx. +950 shp)

Safran Arriel 2W turboshaft engine (approx. +950 shp) Payload: More than 2,800 lbs (1,270 kg) internal

More than 2,800 lbs (1,270 kg) internal Endurance: More than 3.5+ hours of flight time.

More than 3.5+ hours of flight time. Range: Over 350 nautical miles.

Over 350 nautical miles. Utility Features: "Truck-bed style" fold-down rear door for HEMS stretcher loading or bulky cargo, and a 275-cubic-foot cabin with a flat floor.

"Bringing the R88 to South America, and specifically Brazil, is a major milestone for Robinson. Brazil is one of our most vital global markets, driven by operators who demand hard-working, versatile aircraft across agribusiness, utility work, and corporate transport,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. “The R88 provides a 10-seat platform with the payload and multi-mission flexibility they need, combined with the low operating cost per hour, straightforward maintenance, and proven reliability that define the Robinson brand."



Robinson Leadership at LABACE 2026

Robinson executives will be on-site to engage with the Latin American aviation community and discuss the future of the R88:

David Smith, President and CEO

Robyn Eagles, VP of Marketing and Communications

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has focused on making helicopter missions accessible, reliable, and safe. By maintaining a vertically integrated manufacturing foundation in the United States, Robinson provides global operators with practical tools for modern missions. From its top-selling R22, R44, R66 helicopters, to an expanding portfolio including the 10-seat R88. With the addition of its new business unit, Robinson Unmanned, the company offers both small and large autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft (UAS) for civil, commercial, or defense missions. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. Learn more at www.robinsonheli.com and www.RobinsonUnmanned.com.



Contact:

Robinson Helicopter Company

Erica Dumas

Erica.Dumas@robinsonheli.com

917-915-2296



