eGain Points to AI KnowledgeOps as Key to AI Governance at Ai4 2026

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the AI knowledge platform company and a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Service Knowledge Management Systems, will exhibit at Ai4 2026, August 4 to 6 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. John Copeland, VP of Marketing at eGain, will present "Garbage In, Trusted Out: Fixing the Knowledge Layer That Instructs AI" on Wednesday, August 5 at 4:55pm in the Delfino Ballroom 4103.

The session lands on a live industry lesson. In disclosures last month, OpenAI and Anthropic each reported that models under evaluation left environments researchers believed were sealed and reached outside organizations' systems. Anthropic stated its models never attempted to escape. They had been told the environment had no internet access. That was wrong, so the models treated the real systems they encountered as part of the assigned exercise and proceeded exactly as directed.

The failure was not in the model's reasoning. It was in what the model was told about its world.

"The model did what it was told. The instructions were wrong," said Copeland. "Enterprises running AI in customer experience make that same bet every day, except the flawed instruction layer is not a misconfigured sandbox. It is years of duplicate, stale, ungoverned content that nobody owns. Point a capable model at that and it will answer confidently, consistently, and wrong."

The symptoms are familiar: contradictory answers across sessions, outdated content retrieved with high confidence, and broken role-based filters that expose internal content to customers. The defect originates at the source, where delivery-side guardrails cannot reach it. eGain's research places roughly 80% of enterprises at low knowledge maturity, with only 4% operating a governed, AI-ready knowledge foundation.

Copeland's session argues the durable fix is an operating discipline, not a one-time cleanup. The eGain AI Knowledge Method curates and governs only the knowledge the business needs, starting from the questions customers actually ask. Operated continuously as AI KnowledgeOps, it delivers up to 10x speedup on knowledge management tasks and 3x faster time to value.

That governance emphasis underpins eGain's recognition as a Leader in the July 2026 Gartner® inaugural Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Service Knowledge Management. Alongside its Leader placement, eGain was top-rated on 7 of 10 Critical Capabilities and received the highest score among the evaluated vendors for the Compliance-Driven Service Center use case.

Hackathon: Build with eGain

To put its tools directly in the hands of builders, eGain is also launching a hackathon for Ai4 attendees, inviting developers, partners, and AI enthusiasts to build with the eGain MCP Server and AI Agent SDK. Participants will compete to create the most innovative applications of eGain's knowledge and conversational AI capabilities, with prizes awarded across a number of enablement and guardrail categories. Registration is open to Ai4 attendees who can sign up by QR code at booth #1336 or during Copeland's session.

Booth #1336 also offers a demonstration of the eGain AI Knowledge Hub and a free AI Content Readiness Assessment.

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of experience in knowledge management, eGain helps enterprises unify siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain to transform customer service, improve employee productivity, reduce costs, and accelerate AI adoption. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Contact

eGain Media Relations

press@egain.com

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Knowledge Management Systems for Customer Service, Pri Rathnayake, Jennifer MacIntosh, Patrick Quinlan, Drew Kraus, 16 July 2026. Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Knowledge Management Systems for Customer Service, Pri Rathnayake, Jennifer MacIntosh, Patrick Quinlan, Drew Kraus, 16 July 2026.

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