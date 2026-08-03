Logicalis US Expands Cybersecurity Capabilities and Southwest Presence with Acquisition of Loial





TROY, Mich., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logicalis US today announced the acquisition of Loial , a New Mexico-based technology solutions provider with deep expertise in cybersecurity and managed services. The acquisition extends Logicalis US' presence in New Mexico market by establishing a permanent location and expanding its Southwest team.



Loial is a proven, cybersecurity and Splunk partner with extensive experience helping organizations modernize security operations, improve visibility across complex IT environments and strengthen cyber resilience. The company also serves a broad spectrum of industries and verticals including healthcare, energy, utilities, and government.

"Loial brings an exceptional team, deep cybersecurity expertise and a strong reputation for helping organizations solve complex technology challenges in the New Mexico market," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "The team’s experience delivering advanced security solutions and their longstanding relationships within multiple vertical markets make them a natural fit for Logicalis. Just as importantly, the trusted local leadership and customer relationships that have made Loial successful will remain in place, with Arron Jaramillo continuing to lead the New Mexico region. Together, we will deliver great value to our customers while expanding our presence into New Mexico, an important market that supports our long-term growth strategy. We look forward to welcoming the Loial team and continuing to build on the trusted relationships they've established throughout the region."

"The relationships we've built across New Mexico have been established through years of trust, partnership and delivering for our customers, and that foundation remains unchanged," said Jaramillo. "Joining Logicalis opens up a broader portfolio of technology and cybersecurity services, deeper technical expertise, global resources and the scale to help customers solve increasingly complex business challenges."



Please read more about Logicalis US here: Security | Logicalis .



About Logicalis



We are Architects of Change. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.



As a global technology service provider, we deliver AI-powered technology solutions built for reliability and scale, across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security.



Our 7000+ ‘Architects of Change’ are based in over 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.



Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $3.7 billion.



For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

Contact

Account Executive

Amanda Montini

Brodeur Partners for Logicalis US

amontini@brodeur.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e510d41f-2dd5-4614-91e2-a0c4b336c585