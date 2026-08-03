Sweed Launches AI-Powered Smart Surveys With Google Review Capabilities for Cannabis Dispensaries

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweed , The Dispensary Operating System, today launches Smart Surveys , a new tool enhanced with AI-powered insights and automated with Google Review invitations. Sweed Smart Surveys allows dispensaries to build a complete customer pulse engine and stop relying on scattered feedback across disconnected tools. With meticulously selected pre-built templates, streamlined automations, and smart AI algorithms, cannabis businesses can now effortlessly run variable surveys, target any specific customer group, and turn hard-to-access product and operational feedback into business-improving actions.

The update also allows inviting participants to leave a Google review, improving SEO and boosting local visibility. Smart Surveys are available within the Sweed Dispensary Operating System effective immediately.

Sweed understands that U.S. cannabis retailers operate in one of the most challenging retail sectors in the country, with heavy restrictions on social media and limited marketing channels, making customer reviews one of the most powerful forms of marketing for a cannabis dispensary. Smart Surveys gives cannabis retailers a way to amplify their biggest fans, which, when paired with a Google Review invitation, means one satisfied customer can become a public advocate for the brand. Smart Surveys also immediately surfaces unhappy feedback to operators, giving retailers the chance to make things right quickly and effectively. For customers who simply stop coming back, Smart Surveys reveals what went wrong, turning what used to be silence into insight.

“When we ask cannabis retail operators about what’s most important to them, they consistently tell us that repeat customers and a stronger reputation are at the top of their list,” said Rocco Del Priore, Co-Founder and President at Sweed. “We know that collecting client feedback and driving customers to leave Google Reviews is something operators want to do, but don’t necessarily know how to, don’t have the time to, or struggle with dependence on scattered tools. We’ve listened to those needs and created Smart Surveys. Every piece of feedback becomes a clear next step, every customer becomes a public advocate, and every unsatisfied client gets a chance to be heard before they walk away. That's the intelligence of the platform, working quietly in the background.”

The new Smart Surveys from Sweed eliminates the passive approach to securing valuable Google Reviews and replaces it with an automated, action-oriented, AI-powered system. Google Reviews have become a critical component to SEO and brand reputation for cannabis retailers. Still, the process of securing those reviews from existing customers has traditionally been handled by easily missed cards or posters asking customers to leave a review. Sweed has solved this issue for retailers by combining one-click launch surveys that help businesses collect feedback, uncover actionable insights, and turn happy customers into loyal advocates instantly.

Smart Surveys enables quick processing of survey responses and eliminates manual work with Sweed AI. The system helps retailers understand customer sentiment, identify key themes, summarize feedback, highlight supporting customer quotes, and recommend the next actions to improve the customer experience. The core business driver of the feature includes ready-to-use survey templates covering the most common survey use cases for cannabis retail, making it easy to launch customer feedback campaigns in just a few clicks.

Sweed Smart Surveys with Google Reviews are now available to new and existing customers beginning today. For more information, visit: https://www.sweedpos.com/customer-satisfaction-survey

About Sweed

Sweed is the AI-powered Dispensary Operating System (DOS) built for cannabis retailers who refuse to settle, from POS & Payments to Inventory, eCommerce, Delivery, Analytics, and Marketing & Loyalty. Sweed unifies every part of your operation into a single intelligent platform. We don't just follow the market. We set the pace. For more information, visit https://sweedpos.com/.

Media Contact

Oak PR

Raquel Heras

Raquel@oakpr.com