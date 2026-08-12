Sweed Launches Public API Capabilities Enabling Custom Storefronts for Cannabis Retailers

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweed , The Dispensary Operating System, built to be a partner, not a platform, is historically home to the strongest marketing and upselling modules in cannabis. Today, Sweed announced the launch of Sweed Public API , giving retailers the flexibility to build any customer experience they want; access to all of the mechanics and services for driving revenue growth and the most powerful tools on the market, working underneath their individual storefront design. Product catalog, payment, and compliance already built and proven. Total control where operators want it. Sweed's firepower everywhere else. It is the latest move from the company that innovates, where others simply follow.

Retailers now have the flexibility to build their custom-branded storefront in-house or use Sweed’s pre-built website designs, and back them with the best-in-class Sweed marketing and eCommerce engine, built specifically for the cannabis industry. Agencies, enterprises, and development partners get direct access to Sweed's eCommerce data in real time, reading the same inventory and customer records the point of sale reads rather than a synced copy. A single authenticated API, one schema across endpoints, and a stable contract give development teams something they can build against long-term.

Sweed carries the backend, from live inventory to checkout to compliance, so marketing teams can pour their energy into the design, brand work, and SEO that sets a dispensary apart and drives customers. In both cases, retailers get the immediate benefit of their tone, colors, and brand identity being seamlessly woven into the fabric of the customer experience. Where previously the only way for retailers to break out of the traditional POS template was to build a proprietary custom POS system, opening themselves up to massive compliance risks, this evolution of the Sweed platform ensures operators remain compliant and all data is secured.

"If you're tired of partners who keep changing their approach, who sunset their APIs, then circle back to them a year later, come to us. You get our API, and with it every one of our core tools. For us, this isn't a reaction to the market. It's a strategic investment, and we'll keep it running permanently and keep developing, providing stability as a contract to hold up on your biggest day,” said Rocco Del Priore, Co-Founder and President of Sweed.

With the new Sweed eCommerce Public API, retailers can choose the depth of integration that fits their team and their ambitions. The API offers three levels of integration: Catalog API, Headless eCommerce API, and Full Headless UI.

Level 1 - Catalog API allows retailers to display products and promotions from the Sweed product catalog on their own website.

Level 2 - Headless eCommerce API (available now): This integration allows cannabis retailers to use their custom storefront and build a custom checkout UI on top of the Sweed API. Included in this level are: accounts, authorization and registration, Checkout API, orders, cart, payments and compliance.

Level 3 - Full Headless UI (coming soon): Designed for advanced teams who prioritize complete control over their customer experience and storefront but want to take advantage of Sweed’s compliance and advanced UI components like authentication logic, loyalty, promo, and order tracking, embeddable UI library, and Webhooks.



Alongside the data endpoints, users will get access to Sweed’s advanced marketing and eCommerce functionality through the library of embeddable UI components. Those include the Age Gate verification, store locator, product carousel, AI-guided discovery provided by Sweed AI Picker, and others - the pieces every cannabis storefront needs, already built and maintained by Sweed. All of which will be included in the second phase of the Public API rollout coming soon from Sweed.

Additionally, users will be able to access Sweed AI-Picker - a guided product finder that asks shoppers a few simple questions about category, effect, flavor, and strength, then returns ranked recommendations with match scores. With Sweed Public API, this functionality will be available for adding to any retailer’s website. Those recommendations give each shopper the experience of customized, expert guidance at each interaction, like working with their “regular” budtender who knows what they like.

The new Sweed Public API has been updated across the entire Sweed platform for new and existing customers. For more information about the Sweed Public API or any aspect of the Sweed Dispensary Operating System, visit: www.sweedpos.com/ecommerce-public-api .

About Sweed

Sweed is the AI-powered Dispensary Operating System (DOS) for cannabis retailers who aren’t here to just keep up, but to lead. Sweed unifies every part of your operation into a single intelligent platform, from POS & Payments to Inventory, eCommerce, Delivery, Analytics, and Marketing & Loyalty, backed by a team that acts as a partner, not a platform. We innovate, others follow. Learn more at sweedpos.com.

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