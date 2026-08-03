Buccaneers and Fifth Third Bank Elevate Pewter Partnership With Introduction of First-Ever Practice Jersey Patch

Multi-year partnership renewal also includes continued commitment to the community,

enhanced experiences, and additional benefits exclusively for Fifth Third customers

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced the team’s first-ever jersey patch as part of their elevated partnership renewal with Fifth Third Bank. The Fifth Third Bank logo will be displayed on the front upper left portion of the practice jersey as the team takes the field for the padded practice of training camp.

As the Pewter Partnership enters year six, the Buccaneers and Fifth Third Bank will also collaborate to upgrade the sideline experience, expand benefits for fans who bank with Fifth Third Bank, and continue expanding on their joint commitment to making a positive difference in the Tampa Bay area.

“The first five years of our partnership with Fifth Third Bank have driven meaningful growth, and we’re excited to take that relationship to new heights through this multi-year renewal,” said Buccaneers Chief Commercial Officer Atul Khosla. “Introducing our first-ever practice jersey patch is a significant milestone that reflects the strength of our partnership and shared commitment to innovation. Together, we look forward to creating new ways to engage fans, elevate the Buccaneers experience and make an even greater impact across the Tampa Bay community.”





As part of the agreement with Fifth Third, the Buccaneers will introduce an enhanced pregame sideline experience, providing select fans with the opportunity to access the field prior to kickoff and observe player warmups from an exclusive vantage point. This premium access is designed to deliver a memorable experience that extends beyond gameday.

“We’re proud to build on our partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and create even more meaningful ways to connect with fans, clients and the communities we serve,” said Scott Daigle, Fifth Third Bank regional president. “From the introduction of the team’s first-ever practice jersey patch to enhanced gameday experiences and continued community impact, this partnership reflects our shared commitment to bringing people together and investing in what makes Tampa Bay such a special place to live, work and cheer.”

In 2021, Fifth Third Bank was named the official bank of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under an agreement that included the naming rights to the stadium entry gate at Dale Mabry Highway and Tampa Bay Boulevard, as well as a Buccaneers-branded debit card that provides Fifth Third customers with a dedicated entrance, and a discount on merchandise and concessions. Adding to this year’s cardholder perks, fans can visit Buccaneers Guest and Member relations inside the stadium to receive a complimentary branded battery-powered fan, while supplies last. Fans can visit 53.com/Bucs or any Fifth Third Bank location, including the Buccaneers-branded branch at Columbus Drive and Himes Avenue, to learn more about Bucs Banking.

While Fifth Third Bank’s partnership remains anchored in crafting premium experiences, including the Fifth Third Bank Lounge, app integration, and premium item giveaway at their presenting sponsorship game, the Bank will continue partnering with the Buccaneers on community-focused programming designed to make a lasting impact on the Tampa Bay area.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our shareholders, customers, communities and employees, our ambition is to be the one bank people most value and trust.



Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering their 51st season as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference’s South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled 10 division titles, two conference championships and two Super Bowl Championships, including Super Bowl LV that was played on their home field at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Fifth Third Bank | Melanie Chakor – melanie.chakor@53.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Danielle Burns – DBurns@Buccaneers.nfl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab1addfb-71d1-416d-a11c-ba7f8b6f3fcd