Arctic Wolf Launches Comprehensive Cyber Resilience Offering to Help Organizations with Enhanced Coverage for Cybersecurity Incidents

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, today announced the Arctic Wolf Cyber Resilience offering, a suite of products and services designed to help organizations reduce cyber risk, improve readiness, and recover faster, with minimal business impact, from the growing wave of AI-powered cyber threats.

The offering reflects a complete approach to business resilience: it reduces the likelihood of an attack with Arctic Wolf’s industry-leading security operations capabilities, limits the impact of one with Aurora Incident Response 360 (IR360) and up to $3 million in warranty coverage, and gives organizations a foundation to transfer any remaining risk to cyber insurers. Together, these capabilities help organizations lower the probability of an incident while ensuring that, should one occur, they can manage the response and recovery costs without major impact on the business.

The announcement comes as organizations face a threat landscape increasingly defined by machine-speed attacks. According to Arctic Wolf's 2026 AI & Cybersecurity Trends Report, 63% of organizations experienced a significant cybersecurity incident in the past year, a dramatic rise from previous years, and nearly half of the affected organizations reported productivity disruptions lasting two weeks or longer. As AI enables attackers to exploit vulnerabilities faster, automate attacks, and increase their scale, organizations must move beyond prevention alone and focus on the business resilience needed to withstand, respond to, and recover from cyber threats.

"AI is fundamentally reshaping the threat landscape. Attackers can move faster, automate more of their operations, and exploit weaknesses at an unprecedented speed and scale, making cyber resilience a business imperative," said Will May, Chief Revenue Officer at Arctic Wolf. "We're hearing from executives and boards who recognize that AI is changing the economics of cyber attacks. They want a practical way to prepare for what's coming without having to stitch together multiple vendors, platforms, and services themselves. They need a trusted partner that helps them reduce risk before an attack, respond decisively when one occurs, and recover quickly with minimal business disruption. That's exactly what our new Cyber Resilience offering is designed to deliver."

A Comprehensive Approach to Business Resilience

Designed to provide the key solutions organizations need to reduce risk, strengthen readiness, and improve recovery outcomes, the Arctic Wolf Cyber Resilience offering provides a complete resilience strategy.

Reduce the likelihood of an attack with continuous exposure management and industry-leading security operations:

Aurora Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

Aurora Attack Surface Management (ASM)

Aurora Vulnerability Management (AVM) including Resolve Patch Management

Aurora Managed Endpoint Defense

Aurora Managed Security Awareness





Reduce the impact of an attack with rapid response and industry-leading warranty protection:

Aurora Incident Response 360 (IR360) for immediate threat containment and recovery

Arctic Wolf's Security Operations Warranty, providing up to $3 million in coverage if a security incident occurs while using the offering





Eligible customers benefit from Arctic Wolf's Security Operations Warranty, the industry’s largest security operations warranty to date, providing up to $3 million in coverage. In an industry where most vendors stop at alerts and recommendations, Arctic Wolf combines prevention, response, and financial protection into a single offering designed to help customers navigate the full lifecycle of a cyber incident.

The offering builds on Arctic Wolf's recent launch of Aurora Exposure Management, which has seen growing customer demand as organizations look to get ahead of attacks rather than simply react to them. With these capabilities, organizations continuously identify exposed assets, understand attack paths, prioritize the vulnerabilities that matter most, and accelerate remediation before attackers can take advantage of them. By combining exposure management with industry-leading security operations, Arctic Wolf helps customers see, measure, and reduce cyber risk while strengthening their overall resilience.

"The future of cybersecurity isn't just about detecting threats faster," added May. "It's about helping organizations continue operating when attacks inevitably occur. In the age of AI, resilience will become one of the most important measures of security success. Organizations need a way to reduce risk, respond effectively, and recover quickly, and that's exactly what we're delivering."

The Arctic Wolf Cyber Resilience offering is available immediately through Arctic Wolf and its global partner ecosystem. Learn more about Arctic Wolf Cyber Resilience in a blog post from Will May and visit us at Black Hat.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI‑driven automation with expert‑validated precision, Arctic Wolf helps organizations confidently manage cyber risk—so organizations can operate with control and the freedom to innovate.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Caren Auchman

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2026 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

Forward-Looking and Informational Disclaimer: This release is provided for informational purposes only and may contain forward-looking statements regarding cybersecurity trends, cyber resilience, security outcomes, risk reduction, and product capabilities. These statements reflect Arctic Wolf's current views, analysis, and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance, security outcomes, or business results. Actual results, security outcomes, operational improvements, and organizational experiences may vary based on customer environment, configuration, threat conditions, implementation, and other factors.

Warranty & Insurance Disclaimer: The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Warranty is not an insurance product and does not replace cyber insurance coverage. Warranty benefits are subject to separate terms, conditions, eligibility requirements, limitations, and exclusions. Customers should review applicable warranty documentation and consult their insurance providers regarding coverage and policy terms.