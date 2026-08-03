Cato Healthcare Supply Releases White Paper Introducing Revenue Preservation Procurement™ for Hospital Supply Chains

DALLAS, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cato Healthcare Supply today announced the release of The High Cost of "No": Protecting Hospitals' Margins Through Strategic Revenue Preservation, a comprehensive white paper authored under the leadership of President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan F. Zackon. The publication presents a new framework for helping hospital systems strengthen supply chain resilience, protect operating room continuity, and preserve revenue in an increasingly unpredictable global sourcing environment.

The report draws on Zackon's experience leading global sourcing, procurement, and supply chain organizations across healthcare, medical devices, manufacturing, and consumer products, where he managed international supplier networks and guided organizations through periods of significant market disruption.

"After spending years building global supplier ecosystems and helping organizations navigate some of the most challenging supply chain environments in recent history, one conclusion became clear," said Ryan F. Zackon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cato Healthcare Supply. "Healthcare has historically measured procurement by purchase price. The organizations that will lead the next decade will measure procurement by its ability to protect revenue, maintain surgical continuity, and ensure patients receive care without interruption."

Drawing upon industry research, hospital financial data, and Zackon's operational experience, the paper demonstrates how supply shortages create consequences that extend far beyond inventory management—impacting operating room utilization, physician productivity, patient outcomes, and ultimately hospital financial performance.

Among the report's key findings:

Operating rooms generate roughly 70% of hospital revenue, making uninterrupted surgical throughput essential to financial performance.

Supply disruptions continue to drive avoidable surgical cancellations, creating millions of dollars in preventable revenue loss for health systems each year.

Off-contract procurement has evolved from an emergency response into a strategic capability that complements traditional contracting models.

Modern healthcare organizations require technology-enabled sourcing platforms capable of rapidly identifying qualified suppliers and protecting continuity of care during disruption.

The publication introduces Revenue Preservation Procurement™, Cato Healthcare Supply's strategic philosophy that reframes procurement as a revenue protection discipline rather than solely a purchasing function.

"The conversation should no longer be, 'How much did we save buying a product?' It should be, 'How much revenue did we protect by ensuring the surgery happened as scheduled?'" Zackon said. "That shift fundamentally changes how healthcare leaders should evaluate supply chain strategy."

The white paper is the first in a planned research series exploring procurement economics, healthcare supply chain resilience, predictive sourcing, and strategies that help health systems maintain uninterrupted patient care while improving financial performance.

"Healthcare executives are operating in an environment where supply chain decisions directly influence financial performance," Zackon added. "Our goal is to provide data-driven insights that help leaders move beyond reactive procurement and build resilient supply chains capable of supporting both patient care and long-term organizational performance."

About Cato Healthcare Supply

Cato Healthcare Supply is a technology-enabled healthcare procurement and supply chain company focused on protecting hospital revenue through supply chain resilience. By combining proprietary technology, strategic sourcing expertise, and an extensive global supplier network, the company helps healthcare providers maintain surgical continuity, reduce operational disruption, and strengthen financial performance while improving patient access to critical care.

For more information, visit www.catohealthcaresupply.com

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Dana Larson

Stead Impact Ventures

dana@steadimpact.com

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