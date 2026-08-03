CDT Increases Stake in Sarborg following its Quantum Computing and Intellectual Property Expansion

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“CDT” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a strategic transaction to increase its equity stake in Sarborg Limited (“Sarborg”), an agentic AI signature intelligence business operating across multiple industrial sectors, to 22.7% through the issuance of pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 12,131,770 shares of the Company’s common stock, subject to shareholder approval at the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders on August 28, 2026 (the “Transaction”).

The Transaction increases the Company’s shareholding in Sarborg, which was initially acquired in February 2026, and reflects the significant progress Sarborg has made in delivering its business plan. Sarborg has expanded its Signature Intelligence platform into quantum computing through the launch of SarborgQ, its dedicated quantum computing division, applying quantum-assisted coformer selection to accelerate intellectual property generation across its asset portfolio. Sarborg has also continued to broaden the reach of its underlying technology, publishing its PRISM cross-species signature mapping framework and extending its quantum-enabled platform beyond pharmaceuticals into agricultural applications through a recent patent filing covering field-deployable combination interventions for sugarcane.

Alongside this technological expansion, Sarborg has continued to build a growing portfolio of intellectual property assets spanning both the pharmaceutical and technology sectors, including two new applications in the cystic fibrosis market and the identification of new biological targets and rare disease signature matches using its proprietary disease signature databases. Sarborg’s platform, originally focused on pharmaceutical asset evaluation, now extends across agriculture, animal health, and other industrial applications, reflecting a broader commercial reach for its Signature Intelligence technology. Sarborg has also demonstrated its ability to raise funding at scale from third parties, with its previous raise, prior to the Transaction, implying a fully diluted valuation of approximately $638.3 million.

“Sarborg has continued to execute against its strategic roadmap, expanding its Signature Intelligence platform well beyond its original pharmaceutical focus into quantum computing, agriculture, and a broader intellectual property portfolio that now spans multiple industrial sectors,” said Dr. Andrew Regan, Chief Executive Officer of CDT. “We believe that this transaction strengthens our strategic alignment with Sarborg whose innovation and growing asset base are highly complementary to our own. We believe this represents a compelling opportunity to create further long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Sarborg Limited

Sarborg Limited is an agentic AI signature intelligence business, built on the principle that signatures can function as a universal data language to identify, interpret, and generate high-value opportunities across multiple sectors. By analyzing, matching, and learning from biological, chemical, and industrial signatures, Sarborg’s agents create a continuously evolving network of intelligence-driven insights. Originally focused on pharmaceutical asset evaluation, Sarborg’s platform has since expanded into quantum computing through SarborgQ, its dedicated quantum computing division, and now extends across agriculture, animal health, and other industrial applications, reflecting the broadening commercial reach of its underlying technology. Please refer to www.sarborg.com for further information.

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT is committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding CDT’s future results of operations and financial position, CDT’s business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development cost timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the ability to obtain shareholder approval for the issuance and exercise of the pre-funded warrants described herein; the ability or inability to maintain the listing of CDT's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the increased investment in Sarborg, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the risks that CDT’s product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that CDT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in other filings made by CDT with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, CDT operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond CDT's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, CDT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. CDT gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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