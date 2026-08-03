Sparc Technologies to Present at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference on August 6th

ADELAIDE, Australia, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparc Technologies Ltd (ASX: SPN | FRA: NLR | OTCQB: SPTCF), a company focused on commercializing technology solutions that enhance environmental and sustainability outcomes for global industries, today announced that Nick O’Loughlin, Managing Director, will present live at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 6th, 2026.

DATE: August 6th

TIME: 9:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 6, 10 & 11 from 8am - 10am EST. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Sparc Technologies

Sparc Technologies Limited (‘Sparc’, ASX: SPN | FRA: NLR | OTCQB: SPTCF) is an Australian technology company developing solutions that enhance environmental and sustainability outcomes for global industries. Sparc has two transformative technology areas in which it works: graphene enhanced materials and green hydrogen. Sparc conducts research and development in-house and has extensive engagement and relationships with the university sector in Australia and globally.

Sparc has developed and has commercialised a graphene additive product, ecosparc®, which at low dosages significantly improves the performance of commercially available epoxy-based protective coatings. Sparc has commissioned a manufacturing facility to produce ecosparc® and is engaging with global coatings companies and large asset owners on testing, trials and commercial partnerships. Sparc Hydrogen is a joint venture between Sparc Technologies, Fortescue Ltd and the Adelaide University which is pioneering next-generation green hydrogen production technology. Photocatalytic water splitting (PWS) is an emerging method to produce green hydrogen without electrolysers - using only sunlight, water and a photocatalyst. Given lower infrastructure requirements and energy use, PWS has the potential to deliver cost and flexibility advantages over existing hydrogen production methods.

For more information about the company please visit: sparctechnologies.com.au

For more information about Sparc Hydrogen please visit: sparchydrogen.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Sparc Technologies

Nick O’Loughlin

Managing Director

info@sparctechnologies.com.au

Aiden Bradley

Investor Relations

aiden@nwrcommunications.com.au

+61 414 348 666



Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com