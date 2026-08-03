Parallels Named a Leader in IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Virtual Client Computing and Worldwide Desktop as a Service

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels, a leading global provider of virtualization and cross-platform solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54130226, July 2026) and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Desktop as a Service 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54118526, July 2026). This marks the first time Parallels has been positioned in the Leaders Category in either evaluation, and we believe it reflects the company's continued focus on helping organizations modernize digital workspaces across diverse IT environments.

According to the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Virtual Client Computing, “Parallels stands out in the virtual cloud computing market by offering multi-hypervisor and multicloud compatibility that completely eliminates the need for forced infrastructure standardization.” Additionally, “This broad compatibility provides IT organizations operating heterogeneous on-premises infrastructure or complex mixed-cloud strategies with a clear path to unified workspace management, allowing them to deploy the software successfully without requiring expensive infrastructure consolidation as a prerequisite.”

“We believe advancing to the Leaders category in both IDC MarketScapes is an important milestone for Parallels,” said Elena Koryakina, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Parallels. “Organizations need digital workspace solutions that adapt to their existing IT environments, not the other way around. Our focus remains on helping customers modernize at their own pace while reducing complexity, improving operational efficiency, and delivering an exceptional user experience. We'll continue building on that foundation as enterprise requirements evolve and new technologies transform the digital workspace.”

Among the strengths listed for Parallels in the Worldwide Virtual Client Computing Vendor Assessment is Parallels RAS. The IDC MarketScape stated that “Parallels RAS integrates seamlessly across diverse environments, including Hyper-V, VMware, Nutanix, Scale Computing, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services. To further expand this flexibility, Parallels features an open framework known as the Custom Provider Framework, which allows organizations to integrate virtually any third-party hypervisor or cloud platform via scriptable interfaces.”

The IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Desktop as a Service noted that “Parallels delivers specialized Windows-for-Mac application delivery with an unmatched level of depth. It provides a seamlessly managed Windows application environment directly on Mac hardware without necessitating a separate resource-heavy virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) session or external remote access setup.”

Please visit https://www.parallels.com/ to learn more.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Parallels

Parallels is a leading global provider in cross-platform and virtualization solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to securely access applications and data on any device, anywhere.

Parallels operates two core businesses. Parallels Desktop enables individuals and organizations to run Windows applications on Mac computers, providing a seamless, native-like experience without changing devices or disrupting workflows. Parallels Workspace Solutions deliver simple, flexible, and secure virtual applications and desktops through Parallels RAS, Parallels DaaS, and Parallels Browser Isolation, offering a modern, cost-effective alternative to traditional VDI across hybrid and cloud environments.

Together, Parallels businesses help customers reduce complexity, streamline IT operations, improve security, and deliver a seamless user experience across Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iOS, Android, and the cloud and emerging application models. To learn more, visit www.parallels.com.

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Media Contact: press@parallels.com