Parallels Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service for the First Time





AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels , a leading global provider of virtualization and cross-platform solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS). This marks the first time Parallels has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant and, in the company's view, reflects its continued focus on delivering flexible, secure, and simple workspace solutions for organizations of all sizes.

"Being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service is an important milestone for Parallels," said Elena Koryakina, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Parallels. "We believe it reflects the progress we've made in building solutions that gives organizations greater choice in how they deliver digital workspaces. As customer needs continue to evolve and emerging technologies such as AI reshape the workplace, we'll keep investing in innovation that helps IT teams simplify operations, optimize costs, and deliver outstanding user experiences."

Designed to be intuitive, user-friendly, and adaptable to the needs of organizations of all sizes and industries, Parallels’ workspace solutions combine embedded security with enterprise-grade management capabilities that help customers optimize infrastructure investments while maintaining deployment flexibility. With transparent licensing supporting both named and concurrent users, organizations can scale their digital workspace strategies with predictable costs and simplified administration.

Parallels is evaluated in this year's Magic Quadrant for Parallels DaaS , a vendor-assembled DaaS solution, and Parallels Remote Application Server (RAS) , a self-assembled DaaS solution. Parallels DaaS simplifies the deployment, management, and cost optimization of Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop through a cloud-hosted control plane, helping organizations improve scalability, operational efficiency, and resource utilization.

Parallels RAS provides vendor-independent virtual desktop and application delivery across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments from a unified management platform, enabling organizations to securely deliver applications and desktops to virtually any device.

As organizations continue to modernize digital workspaces while balancing cost, security, and operational flexibility, Parallels remains focused on helping customers deliver secure desktop and application experiences from the infrastructure of their choice.

To read the complimentary Gartner Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service report, please visit this page.

Gartner Definition of Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving end users a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. Gartner defines DaaS as the provision of virtual desktops by public cloud or other service providers. DaaS vendors incorporate a fully managed control plane service into their offerings, facilitating user connections while providing management capabilities for virtual desktop environments.

Gartner Attribution & Disclaimers

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Desktop as a Service, Stuart Downes, Sunil Kumar, Todd

Larivee, 5 August 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Parallels.

About Parallels

Parallels is a leading global provider in cross-platform and virtualization solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to securely access applications and data on any device, anywhere.

Parallels operates two core businesses. Parallels Desktop enables individuals and organizations to run Windows applications on Mac computers, providing a seamless, native-like experience without changing devices or disrupting workflows. Parallels Workspace Solutions deliver simple, flexible, and secure virtual applications and desktops through Parallels RAS, Parallels DaaS, and Parallels Browser Isolation, offering a modern, cost-effective alternative to traditional VDI across hybrid and cloud environments.

Together, Parallels businesses help customers reduce complexity, streamline IT operations, improve security, and deliver a seamless user experience across Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iOS, Android, and the cloud and emerging application models. To learn more, visit www.parallels.com.

© 2026 Parallels International GmbH. All rights reserved. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the United States and/or elsewhere. Mac and macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. For all notices and legal information please visit www.parallels.com/about/legal/.

Media Contact: press@parallels.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b22ba15-dcd5-4bfa-941b-f7d59715b2be