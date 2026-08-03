All-New Hennessey Blackbird Hypercar Revealed

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The all-new Hennessey Blackbird is a naturally aspirated, manual-transmission touring hypercar created as the third Hennessey hypercar after Venom GT and Venom F5

Inspired by the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, the car links name, proportions, aerospace-led surfacing, and active vertical stabilizers to honor one of the world’s most iconic aircraft

Driver engagement defines the brief: six-speed gated manual, zero screens, analog controls, large central tachometer, physical key, rear-wheel drive, and maximum man-machine connection

All-new Ilmor-developed naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 projected to produce 800-850 hp and exceed 9,000 rpm, enabling 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of 220 mph

All-new Bespoke carbon tub, carbon-fiber body, target weight below 3,000 lbs, adaptive suspension, and usable storage space support both performance and long-distance usability

Limited to 71 examples worldwide, priced from $2.5 million before taxes, designed and built in Texas

Homologated for key global markets, Blackbird represents Hennessey's most significant engineering and development commitment to date





Images: All-New Hennessey Blackbird – studio photography

Video: B-roll video of the all-new Hennessey Blackbird

SEALY, Texas, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey Special Vehicles, has revealed the all-new Hennessey Blackbird, an aerospace-inspired, naturally aspirated, manual-transmission, touring hypercar. Created for drivers who value emotion, engagement, and long-distance usability, the new model prioritizes sculptural beauty and analog interaction alongside its significant performance capability. Inspired by the legendary Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird aircraft, the new Hennessey hypercar is an authentic alternative to increasingly complex, digitized, and hybridized modern hypercars.

Blackbird is the third hypercar developed by Hennessey Special Vehicles after Venom GT and Venom F5, but it measures performance differently. Where the Venom F5 explores the outer limits of speed, power, and intensity, Blackbird is built around the quality of the connection between driver, machine, and road: natural aspiration, a six-speed gated manual, rear-wheel drive, lightweight carbon construction, and a cockpit without screens.

At its heart is an all-new naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 developed with Ilmor Engineering. Hennessey is targeting 800-850 hp and more than 9,000 rpm, with 0-60 mph achieved in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 mph. An all-new bespoke Hennessey full-carbon tub, carbon-fiber bodywork, target weight of less than 3,000 lbs, adaptive suspension, ABS, traction control, and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires give Blackbird the technical credibility to match its analog character.

John Hennessey, Company Founder and CEO: “Blackbird isn’t just the next chapter in the Hennessey story, it represents the beginning of a new book. Our third hypercar, Blackbird, is unexpected by design, yet it’s exactly what I wanted to create and what our customers have been asking for. Challenging expectations has always been part of our DNA.

“From the beginning, Blackbird was guided by a simple idea: to deliver an analog experience where beauty and drama define every moment. This is not a numbers car. We set out to create an unparalleled emotional experience, from the first time you see it to the moment you take the wheel and feel the connection between driver and machine.”

The SR-71 influence extends beyond the name. Blackbird’s long stance, disciplined surfacing, crisp body-side chine line, and active vertical stabilizers translate aerospace inspiration into a modern Hennessey design language. The stabilizers deploy automatically at 71 mph and sit at +/- 71 degrees, creating one of the car’s most distinctive links between design, aerodynamic function, and narrative.

Touring ability is central to the concept. Blackbird is engineered to cover more than 800 miles in a day, with a larger glasshouse, gullwing doors, more cabin space than Venom F5, adaptive suspension, strong NVH targets, four cup holders, discreet device integration, and luggage capacity for two full-size carry-on bags plus additional rear-quarter and cabin storage. Limited to 71 examples worldwide, priced from $2.5 million before taxes, and designed and built in Texas, Blackbird is targeted for customer production from 2029-2030; more than two-thirds of production has already been allocated ahead of its August 14 public debut at The Quail, in California.

THE HENNESSEY BLACKBIRD

The Hennessey Blackbird is a deliberate counterpoint to the hypercar world’s drift toward greater weight, complexity, electrification, and digital mediation. While performance is significant, it’s the experience that’s paramount: natural aspiration, manual control, direct feedback, elegant design, long-distance usability, and a cabin centered on the driver rather than a screen.

The design brief was to create one of the most beautiful and desirable drivers’ cars of the modern era – a car owners will want to look at almost as much as they want to drive. The SR-71 shaped the car’s naming, proportions, chine line, vertical stabilizers, and sense of long-distance purpose, while the execution remains a modern expression of a distinctively ‘Hennessey’ hypercar.

Additional motorsport and aerospace cues add depth to Blackbird’s design and purpose. A clear aerospace reference is the hypercar’s distinctive diamond-shaped quad-exhaust. This design is inspired directly from the shape of the exhaust on the record-breaking Bell X-1 aircraft, which became the first airplane to fly faster than the speed of sound (October 14, 1947). Piloted by U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles E. ‘Chuck’ Yeager, the X-1 achieved Mach 1.06 (700 mph), at an altitude of 43,000 feet (13,000 meters). Additionally, Formula One-inspired side pods and LMP1-inspired winglets, support an authentic design language rooted in Hennessey DNA.

Blackbird sets emotional performance on equal footing with technical performance. Its expected 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds and 220 mph top speed establish the capability, but the car is defined by sound, responsiveness, feel, visibility, usability, and the memory of the drive rather than headline numbers alone.

The Ilmor-developed V8 is expected to be the highest-revving and most powerful naturally aspirated road-car V8. With no turbochargers, no hybrid assistance, and no artificial response layers, it is designed to deliver immediate throttle response, linear power, and a direct connection to the rear wheels.

The six-speed gated manual, exposed shift linkage, physical ignition key, analog controls, and screen-free cabin create an environment that demands and rewards participation. Blackbird is designed to celebrate skill, rhythm, attention, and mechanical sympathy rather than isolate the driver from the experience.

The all-new, bespoke full-carbon tub and carbon-fiber body provide the lightweight, rigid foundation for both performance and touring. A target weight of under 3,000 lbs, combined with 800-850 horsepower enables the performance customers expect from a modern Hennessey hypercar. Yet, it’s the touring capability that makes Blackbird distinct. It is engineered to comfortably cover more than 800 miles in a single day and to feel at home on highways, mountain roads, and destination drives, with luggage space for two full-size carry-on bags, rear-quarter storage, in-cabin stowage, and more cabin space than Venom F5.

Comfort and usability are core to the design. Adaptive suspension, low NVH targets, improved visibility, distinctive gullwing doors, four cup holders, premium audio, discrete device connectivity, and thoughtful storage support long-distance use without softening the car’s analog character.

Inside, Blackbird follows an analog-first philosophy: no infotainment screen, no digital displays, no steering-wheel buttons, and a large analog central tachometer as the cabin’s visual and emotional focus. Connectivity is retained and future-proofed through hidden technological integration, preserving functionality without letting technology dominate the experience.

That deliberately digital-free approach is intended to protect long-term desirability. Blackbird is designed to be timeless, remaining special through proportion, materials, craftsmanship, and the satisfying feel of physical systems working together.

Blackbird also advances Hennessey’s manual hypercar story. Venom GT established the company’s record-setting credibility, Venom F5 proved Hennessey Special Vehicles could create a fully bespoke Texas-built hypercar, and the manual Venom F5-M showed a six-speed gated transmission could sit at the center of an extreme modern Hennessey.

With Venom F5 production expected to end by 2028, Blackbird becomes the next cornerstone program for Hennessey Special Vehicles. It carries forward the capability, lessons, and customer demand created by the F5 era, but applies them to a new proposition: a beautiful, usable, naturally aspirated, manual hypercar built around the pursuit of the greatest drive rather than the highest number.

BLACKBIRD ETHOS

Blackbird has a clear ethos: beauty, emotion, engagement, and real-world driving enjoyment come first. Performance remains significant, but it serves the experience rather than defining it. With the Venom F5 positioned as the fastest, most powerful, most extreme Hennessey, Blackbird is free to be the most emotionally engaging Hennessey hypercar yet.

The car responds to a growing group of collectors and drivers who want a car that feels special at any speed. These owners value throttle response, steering feel, shift quality, engine character, visibility, comfort, and the sense of occasion created by a beautiful machine. Blackbird is designed for people who still love to drive, who want to cover distance, and who want their hypercar to feel alive on every road, not only at the limit.

BLACKBIRD DESIGN

Blackbird’s design began with desirability. Hennessey prioritized beauty from the outset, creating a car intended to make an emotional connection before the engine starts, then sustain it through proportion, surfacing, detail, and function.

The Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird provided the defining inspiration. Hennessey owns the registered Blackbird® trademark for high-performance vehicles and automotive applications, and the name is supported by a complete design philosophy rather than a visual reference alone. The SR-71 influenced the car’s long stance, directional confidence, disciplined surfacing, and signature lines.

The crisp body-side chine line is one of Blackbird’s defining details. Echoing the SR-71’s tightly pinched meeting of upper and lower surfaces, it becomes the car’s primary hard line, giving tension to the flowing surfacing and creating a clear bridge between aerospace inspiration and automotive sculpture.

Active vertical rear stabilizers provide the clearest SR-71 reference. They deploy automatically at 71 mph and sit at +/- 71 degrees in recognition of the aircraft designation, while also allowing manual activation at any speed. The feature combines design, aero function, engineering theater, and narrative in one distinctive element.

Other high-performance influences add depth: Bell X-1-inspired diamond exhaust detailing, diamond motifs in the headlights and cabin, Formula One-style side pods, and LMP1-inspired winglets bring motorsport precision to the aerospace-led design language.

Optional Sky Glass – featuring an asymmetrical tapering shape inspired by the SR-71’s canopy – optimizes the light and airy feel of the Blackbird’s cabin. Further use of glass in the rear bulkhead aperture and covering the engine bay, amplifies interior light even more, reinforcing the cabin as a place to spend long drives in comfort.

Timelessness guided the exterior and interior. Blackbird avoids short-term trends in favor of enduring proportion, elegant surfacing, purposeful aero features, and mechanical authenticity – the goal is for the car to feel as special in fifty years as it does today.

Nathan Malinick, Hennessey Director of Design: “Beauty is not a byproduct, it must be intentional. With Blackbird, every decision our team made, inside and out, was guided by our vision to create the ultimate touring hypercar: one that strikes a perfect balance between elegance and aggression, beauty and purpose, inspiring people to fall in love at first sight. As Hennessey's third hypercar, Blackbird represents the next evolution of our design DNA and the incredible work of an entire team committed to creating something truly timeless.”

BLACKBIRD DRIVING EXPERIENCE

Blackbird is engineered as a driver’s car: fast, engaging, comfortable, and rewarding over hundreds of miles. It is designed for great roads rather than lap times, placing the driver at the center through mechanical interaction, natural response, and a distraction-free cockpit.

The six-speed gated manual is the clearest expression of that approach. Its exposed linkage, physical gate, and deliberate shift action make every gear change part of the experience, not a background function.

The naturally aspirated V8 reinforces the character, targeting more than 9,000 rpm with linear response and an intentional focus on achieving an emotional sound. The absence of turbochargers and hybrid assistance is a deliberate choice to protect immediacy and interaction.

The cabin removes visual and cognitive clutter: no visible infotainment screens, no digital displays, and no steering-wheel buttons. A large central tachometer, physical key, and analog controls make the interface feel permanent rather than transient.

Touring ability broadens the engagement. Adaptive suspension, traction control, ABS, low NVH targets, and considered ergonomics support long days and special roads without diluting the analog character.

POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE

Blackbird is powered by an all-new naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 developed with Ilmor Engineering. Hennessey is targeting around 800-850 hp, and more than 9,000 rpm, with the engine expected to be both the highest-revving and most powerful naturally aspirated road-car V8.

The numbers matter, but character matters more. The engine is intended to deliver immediate throttle response, linear power, and emotional sound – mechanical, unfiltered, and directly connected to the driver. The emphasis on beauty and attention to detail extends to the engine itself, with its visibility through the rear glass engine cover as significant as its unique sound signature.

Performance targets include 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 mph. Those figures place Blackbird firmly in hypercar territory, but its purpose is usable, memorable performance rather than simply pursuit of a number.

An all-new bespoke Hennessey full-carbon tub, carbon-fiber bodywork, and inboard suspension architecture provide the foundation. Adaptive suspension supports both comfortable cruising and spirited driving, with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires standard and two unique Hennessey wheel options available.

Rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual are the only drivetrain configuration offered, ensuring every Blackbird shares the same core character: involving, confidence-inspiring, and precise rather than remote. Traction control and ABS enable confidence inspiring progression while preserving the balance between analog connection and carefully integrated engineering.

Angela Edgar, Vice President of Lubricants Marketing at Pennzoil: “Pennzoil and Hennessey have built a longstanding relationship rooted in a shared passion for engineering excellence and pushing the limits of what's possible. The all-new Blackbird is another exciting milestone in that journey. We're proud to support Hennessey's relentless pursuit of innovation with advanced lubricant technology engineered to help protect high-performance engines and deliver lasting performance. Together, we're proving that exceptional engineering and engine longevity go hand in hand.”

BLACKBIRD INTERIOR

The Blackbird interior is built around maximum man-machine connection, rejecting screen-led complexity in favor of physical interfaces, timeless design cues, and a cabin intended to feel special for decades.

A large central tachometer gives the cabin its focal point. In a high-revving, naturally aspirated, manual-transmission hypercar, engine speed matters emotionally as much as technically, so it receives visual priority.

The six-speed gated manual, exposed shift linkage, physical ignition key, simplified controls, and absence of steering-wheel buttons focus attention on the act of driving. Technology is present where useful, but never allowed to dominate.

Connectivity is handled through a hidden-technology strategy. Premium speakers provide excellent audio, while navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto run through the driver’s device – securely held in a bespoke Hennessey holster – preserving functionality without a conventional infotainment screen.

Aviation cues continue inside, including a dash-mounted whiskey compass as standard with an optional time piece, while the broader cockpit architecture prioritizes visibility, clarity, and permanence. Shrouded in leather at the center of the dash, a subtle, artful representation of the SR-71 connects the car to its inspiration with dual feature rails extending back into the cabin like the afterburner plume produced during take-off.

Practicality pairs with strong comfort and refinement targets to support the touring brief: In addition to the front trunk storage space for two carry-on bags and the rear luggage pods, Blackbird features further useful storage space inside the cabin along with four cup holders, and a valet tray integrated into the dash.

Brycen Hicklin, Hennessey Senior Designer: “The Blackbird interior delivers a cockpit worthy of its name. Thoughtfully balancing mechanical tactility with refined luxury, it serves to elevate the driver and passenger experience. Every interaction rewards the driver with an authentic connection to the machine, while exceptional comfort and generous luggage capacity encourage long journeys without compromise.”

BLACKBIRD DEVELOPMENT & PRODUCTION

Blackbird is Hennessey’s third hypercar and the second clean-sheet model after Venom F5, expanding the company’s portfolio beyond outright speed into a distinct, emotionally led driving proposition. The car responds to customer demand for a more analog, engaging hypercar. More than two-thirds of the 71-car production run has already been allocated ahead of public launch, with each car designed, engineered and built in Texas.

Customer production is targeted for 2029-2030, with deliveries to follow. As Venom F5 production is expected to end around 2028, Blackbird creates a clear transition from Hennessey’s speed-record era to its next driver-focused chapter. Homologated for key global markets, Blackbird represents Hennessey's most significant engineering and development commitment to. Pricing starts from $2.5 million before taxes.

HENNESSEY’S HERITAGE & MANUAL HYPERCAR TRILOGY

Hennessey’s reputation was built on extreme speed, bold engineering, and a willingness to challenge hypercar convention. Venom GT proved the company could compete with the world’s most ambitious performance car makers through record-setting acceleration, top speed, and manual transmission performance.

Venom F5 turned that disruptive credibility into a dedicated Special Vehicles program. As a 100% bespoke hypercar designed, developed, and built in Texas, it established the engineering, design, manufacturing, and customer-delivery capability required for future clean-sheet vehicles.

The broader F5 program created the bridge to Blackbird. It explored power, carbon architecture, aerodynamics, high-speed stability, and bespoke production, while the manual Venom F5-M proved a six-speed gated transmission could sit at the center of an extreme modern Hennessey hypercar.

Together, Venom GT, the manual Venom F5, and Blackbird form Hennessey’s manual hypercar trilogy: raw record-breaker, extreme modern evolution, and now a touring hypercar built around the pursuit of the greatest drive rather than the highest number.

Blackbird is not simply Hennessey’s latest chapter. It is a new book, applying the achievements of the Venom GT, the capability of the Venom F5, and the manual philosophy of the F5-M to a touring hypercar designed to be driven, heard, shifted, and remembered.

HENNESSEY BLACKBIRD SPECIFICATION SUMMARY

Engine All-new naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 developed for Blackbird with Ilmor Engineering Target Output 800-850 hp Target Engine Speed More than 9,000 rpm Performance 0-60 mph 2.5 seconds; top speed 220 mph Transmission Six-speed gated manual transmission Drive Rear-wheel drive Chassis Bespoke Hennessey full-carbon tub Body Bespoke carbon-fiber bodywork Suspension Inboard suspension architecture with adaptive suspension Target Weight Target dry weight < 3,000 lbs (< 1,360 kg) Tires Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Wheels Two unique Hennessey wheel options Driver Aids Traction control and ABS Interior Zero screens, large central tachometer, analog controls, device-connectivity Storage Front trunk (2x full-size carry-on bags); rear quarter storage and in-cabin storage



Hennessey owns the registered BLACKBIRD® trademark for high-performance vehicles and related automotive goods and services. All rights reserved.

Global public debut – The Hennessey Blackbird will make its global public debut at The Quail on August 14. Hennessey press conference: 09:40am.

Images – All-New Hennessey Blackbird – studio photography: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/4yzjj9rtou9h6nydn6olj/AP6RZDkiYGQG4bfWsTueTcc?rlkey=4iiun9ldjy2fwjg0dgl5xp1xx&st=p11end25&e=1&dl=0

Video – B-roll video of the all-new Hennessey Blackbird: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/4yzjj9rtou9h6nydn6olj/AKWYyEFhTZZpGCp9lX74O3k/B-Roll?rlkey=4iiun9ldjy2fwjg0dgl5xp1xx&e=1&subfolder_nav_tracking=1&st=07maqc5k&dl=0

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

Based in Sealy, Texas, Hennessey Special Vehicles creates authentic, inspirational, ultra-high-performance hypercars. The company combines a customer-first approach, exceptional craftsmanship, and a passion for performance with the engineering capability required to create exclusive, bespoke, and highly specialized vehicles for clients around the world.

In 2020, Hennessey revealed the Venom F5 production car, an extreme hypercar created to deliver the pinnacle of power and performance. Designed, developed, and built in the US, the 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter ‘Fury’ V8-powered Venom F5 is America’s Hypercar. Engineered to exceed 300 mph, the line-up includes Coupe, Roadster, and F5-M body styles each available in track focused Revolution form in auto or manual forms, alongside Maverick Division limited-run Special Series models.

In 2025, Hennessey unveiled the Venom F5 Evolution with 2,031 hp and enhanced handling, aerodynamics, and comfort. In 2026, the first six-speed manual Venom F5-M production car launched, and its manual transmission became available to the broader Venom F5 model range. The Blackbird represents the next phase of Hennessey Special Vehicles applying the company’s hypercar expertise to a new vision centered on beauty, emotion, engagement, and long-distance driving enjoyment.

Social media

Insta: HennesseySpecialVehicles | YouTube: HennesseyPerformanceF5 | Facebook: @hennesseype | X: @HennesseyPerf

Media contact

For further information, images, or comments, contact Hennessey’s PR team at Vcomm:

Jon Visscher – Jon.Visscher[@]vcomm.co.uk / Vcomm.co.uk

Other Hennessey images and videos available at HennesseyMedia.com