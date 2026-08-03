Integris Launches CORE, the Next Evolution Managed Services Offering Built for the AI Era

CRANBURY, N.J., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integris, a leader in managed AI and IT services, today announced the launch of its new managed services offering, CORE, delivering a new level to strategic IT support–the complete managed services package for the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

Over the last decade, managed services providers (MSPs) have seen customer expectations fundamentally evolve. Security is no longer a competitive differentiator. It's the baseline. AI is quickly following the same path.

“As AI has evolved from hype to reality, we’ve seen a pivotal shift in what organizations expect from their technology partners,” said Rashaad Bajwa, chief executive officer of Integris. “CORE closes the gap between what modern businesses need and what traditional managed services were built to deliver. It redefines what organizations should expect from an MSP in the AI era."

CORE brings AI, automation, data governance and cybersecurity into a single managed service designed to help organizations operationalize AI. It enables businesses to move from experimenting with AI to using it safely and consistently in their everyday work. Integris provides the platform, guardrails, training and ongoing support, that helps teams identify practical use cases and create measurable business outcomes.

“Managed service providers are being met with a choice to treat AI as another consulting engagement or redesign the model for the AI era,” said Adel Strauss, vice president of product and portfolio at Integris. "We chose the latter. CORE is built around the reality that AI, automation, governance and productivity should lead a managed services offering, not act alongside it.”



The fundamental difference between CORE and a traditional managed services model is that CORE treats technology as a lever for operational performance–not simply a cost required to keep systems running.

AI adoption is no longer the challenge; controlled execution is. Organizations are looking beyond implementation to measurable operational improvements, and CORE is designed to help them continuously realize value from their technology investments.

For more information about Integris’ CORE managed services offering, visit https://integrisit.com/services/core-managed-services/.

About Integris

Integris is an international leader in managed AI and IT services, helping small to midsize businesses securely adopt and scale modern technologies to drive digital maturity. We go beyond traditional IT management by delivering strategic roadmaps that optimize operations, strengthen security and compliance, and enable real-world AI adoption that drives measurable business impact. Our goal is to transform each organization into a smarter, more efficient digital powerhouse. By aligning infrastructure, data, and governance, we help organizations translate technology adoption into measurable operational impact. Regularly featured on the Inc. 5000 list, Integris is backed by the private equity arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS).

Media Contact

Hailey Kennedy

External Communications Manager, Integris

Hailey.kennedy@integrisit.com