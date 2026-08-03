Nimble to Unveil Expert-Level Web Search Agents at AI4 2026, Featuring Live Demos and a Formula 1 Simulator Experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimble , the expert-level web search platform for AI agents, today announced it will exhibit at AI4 2026, taking place Aug. 4-6 at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas. At booth No. 1255, Nimble will demo Web Search Agents, which autonomously learn the user’s domain to execute complex web research tasks accurately and efficiently. Nimble’s web search, crawling, and research agents are specialized in self-learning for your use case, driving accurate, token-efficient usage where generalist web search falls short.

What: Nimble at AI4 — Live demos, Formula 1 simulator experience, and VIP F1 giveaway

When: August 4-6, 2026

Where: The Venetian Convention and Expo Center, Las Vegas, NV — Nimble at Booth No. 1255

Live Demos and a Formula 1 Experience at Booth No. 1255

Alongside the product demos that show how Nimble increases answer accuracy and reduces token costs, Nimble's booth will give attendees a chance to see the technology firsthand and take part in a branded activation tied to Nimble's broader Formula 1 partnership.

Booth activities will include:

Live, hands-on demonstrations of its research, dataset-building, and enrichment workflows

A Formula 1 racing simulator for attendees to try on the show floor

A giveaway drawing for a VIP weekend package to the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix this November





Nimble is now available via API, SDK and MCP, giving any AI builder direct access to live web intelligence, from low-latency web search to deep research and structured dataset generation from the web. Developers can connect Nimble as a tool inside their agent or build end-to-end applications powered by accurate, complete and traceable web context. Nimble is already running in production with leading Fortune 500 enterprises and AI-native companies, powering more than 90 million searches daily for mission-critical workflows where accuracy, completeness, and enterprise control matter.

Book a personalized demo to see how Web Search Agents specialize in your industry and execute complex web research with expert-level precision.

About Nimble

Nimble delivers expert-level web search for AI agents, driving higher accuracy while cutting token costs. Instead of the generic, noisy responses returned by one-size-fits-all search tools, Nimble's Web Search Agents learn each of your use cases to retrieve exactly the information that's needed. This domain expertise compounds over time through a Proprietary Index and Memory, avoiding redundant searches and reducing reliance on LLMs to parse raw web pages.

Trusted by hundreds of enterprises and headquartered in New York, the company is backed by leading global investors, including Norwest, Databricks Ventures, Target Global, Square Peg, Hetz Ventures, Slow Ventures, R-Squared Ventures, J-Ventures, and InvestInData.

For more information, visit https://www.nimbleway.com/ .