NILA Token Now Available to Eligible U.S. Users on Webot, a Licensed U.S. Cryptocurrency Exchange

MATAWAN, New Jersey / GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- MindWave Innovations Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) (“MindWave Innovations Inc.” or the “Company”), today announced that its NILA token is now available to eligible users in the United States on Webot, a licensed U.S. cryptocurrency exchange. Starting today, eligible U.S. users may access NILA on a licensed American platform for the first time.

For anyone new to NILA, this makes it simpler to get started. Eligible users may access the token through a U.S. exchange that operates under applicable licenses, ahead of NILA moving to its own network, MindChain, which is expected to launch in October 2026.

How to access NILA on Webot

Starting today, eligible U.S. users may access NILA on Webot (www.webot.com), a cryptocurrency exchange licensed to operate in the United States. Webot, formerly Pionex US, is registered as a Money Services Business with FinCEN and holds Money Transmitter Licenses in 48 U.S. states (NMLS #2284360). It is built for everyday users, with automated trading tools, low fees, and a starting amount as small as $2.

For people who hold NILA, access runs through a U.S. platform that operates under applicable licenses, with no need for an offshore account. Availability in the United States also gives NILA a home in the months before MindChain launches.

“Making NILA available to eligible users on a licensed U.S. exchange is a big moment for our community. For the first time, eligible U.S. users can access NILA through a licensed platform, and they can start today. This is the first step toward everything that comes next: launching MindChain, giving NILA its own network, and letting the token live on its own chain. Together with the October launch, this is the biggest step forward in MindWave’s history,” said Dr. Vin Menon, Chief Executive Officer of MindWave Innovations Inc.

What comes next: MindChain

Today’s listing is the first step in a bigger plan. MindChain, which the company describes as among the world’s first fully insured blockchains, is expected to launch in October 2026, subject to completion of legal, regulatory, technical, and compliance requirements. It is an insured Layer 2 network, meaning a fast network built on top of Ethereum, and it records every transaction on Ethereum for security. Once MindChain is live, NILA moves to its own network, where it is used to pay fees, for staking, and to help keep the chain secure, rather than operating on another blockchain.

Accessing NILA on Webot today gives qualified U.S. users a way to hold the token before that move.

Launch timeline

August 3, 2026: NILA available to eligible participants on Webot (licensed in 48 states, NMLS #2284360)

August to September: Test network opens for the community and developers to try things out, while an outside security firm reviews the code

October 2026: MindChain expected to go live, the Migration Portal opens, and tools to track and move tokens become available, subject to completion of legal, regulatory, technical, and compliance requirements

Learn more about NILA

For added convenience, participants may access the MindWaveDAO OTC Portal at https://otc.mindwavedao.com/ to learn more about NILA and available participation options, subject to applicable laws and eligibility requirements.

About MindWave Innovations Inc.

MindWave Innovations Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), is developing enterprise blockchain infrastructure, MindChain Layer 2, and institutional technology platforms focused on regulated financial services, real-world asset tokenization, and next-generation enterprise applications. Through secure, scalable, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, MindWave is enabling institutional adoption of digital technologies across regulated industries.

For more information, visit www.mindwavedao.com.

Contacts

Media:

MindWave Innovations Inc.

contact@mindwaveinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the availability of the NILA token on Webot, the expected launch of MindChain, the token migration process, insurance coverage of the network and its subnets, and related timelines. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including development, security, regulatory, insurance, and market risks, as well as the completion of legal, regulatory, technical, and compliance requirements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Digital Asset Disclosure

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or digital assets, nor should it be construed as investment, legal, tax, or financial advice. Access to and trading of NILA are subject to applicable laws, platform eligibility requirements, and jurisdictional restrictions. Eligible users should conduct their own research and consult qualified professional advisors before making any decisions.

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