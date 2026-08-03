ADT Helps Bring Communities Together for National Night Out 2026

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), the leader in smart home security solutions, is proud to sponsor National Night Out 2026, which kicks off in communities across the United States on Aug. 4. ADT employees will take part in hundreds of local events nationwide, joining neighbors and first responders in celebrating community. Through Safe Places, ADT’s corporate giving program, the company will also donate $75,000 across select markets in support of first responders.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that ADT has sponsored National Night Out. The annual event brings neighbors and law enforcement together at thousands of local events to strengthen relationships in a welcoming, family-friendly setting. At select events, ADT team members will be on hand to help families and small business owners learn more about solutions that can support their security needs.

“Communities are stronger when neighbors and first responders come together, and that’s why we’re proud to once again support National Night Out,” said Kim Miller, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at ADT. “Helping provide peace of mind is at the heart of what we do, and it’s an honor to recognize the people and organizations dedicated to keeping their neighborhoods safe.”

To learn more about National Night Out or find participating communities near you, visit natw.org.

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, interactive and smart home solutions serving residential and small business customers in the U.S. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety and a premium customer experience delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S., ADT empowers people to protect and connect to what matters most, every second, every day. For more information, visit ADT.com.