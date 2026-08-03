SEALSQ Highlights Growing Importance of Hardware-Based Crypto-Agility as AI Accelerates Cryptanalysis

Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ” or the “Company”), a global leader in post-quantum semiconductor and cybersecurity technology, today highlighted the growing importance of crypto-agile hardware architectures in light of new research into how artificial intelligence can accelerate the discovery of potential weaknesses in cryptographic algorithms, and compress the timeframe in which organizations must respond to emerging threats.

Recent research discussed by PostQuantum.com examines AI-assisted cryptanalysis involving HAWK, a post-quantum signature candidate, as well as advances in attacks against reduced-round AES-128. Importantly, these findings do not demonstrate the breaking of NIST-standardized post-quantum algorithms such as ML-KEM or ML-DSA, nor do they represent a practical break of full 10-round AES-128.

Nevertheless, SEALSQ believes the broader implication is significant: AI could substantially accelerate the cryptographic research and attack cycle, potentially reduce the time required to identify structural weaknesses in algorithms and implementations.

This evolution reinforces SEALSQ’s strategy of embedding post-quantum security, hardware Roots of Trust and crypto-agility directly into semiconductor architectures, enabling customers to treat security as an upgradable capability at the chip level rather than a fixed design choice made at deployment.

“AI is not breaking post-quantum cryptography today, but it is changing the speed at which cryptographic systems can be analyzed,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “The security industry must therefore move beyond the assumption that a cryptographic algorithm deployed today will remain unchanged for the next 20 years. The future requires crypto-agile hardware capable of securely adapting as algorithms, standards and threats evolve, a capability that we believe will become a differentiating factor for manufacturers seeking to protect long-duration revenue streams and enhance the resilience of their installed base”

From Static Cryptography to Crypto-Agile Silicon

SEALSQ’s post-quantum semiconductor strategy is designed around the principle that long-lived connected devices require more than a single cryptographic algorithm.

Through technologies including its QS7001 post-quantum secure microcontroller platform, SEALSQ is developing hardware capable of combining classical and post-quantum cryptography while providing secure key storage, trusted device identity, secure boot, cryptographic acceleration and authenticated firmware updates.

The QS7001 architecture is designed around NIST-standardized post-quantum algorithms, including ML-KEM and ML-DSA, providing a hardware foundation for manufacturers preparing products and infrastructure for the post-quantum era.

Crypto-agility is particularly important for devices expected to remain operational for 10, 20 or more years, including industrial systems, automotive platforms, smart grids, telecommunications infrastructure, satellites, defense systems, medical equipment and billions of IoT devices.

If an algorithm or parameter set needs to be replaced during the lifetime of such infrastructure, the ability to securely authenticate and deploy cryptographic updates becomes critical.

AI and Quantum Computing Are Converging Into a New Security Challenge

SEALSQ believes cybersecurity is entering an era in which two disruptive technologies must be considered simultaneously: quantum computing as a structural challenge to widely deployed public-key cryptography, and AI as an accelerator of vulnerability discovery, exploitation and automation.

Quantum computing creates the long-term threat of breaking widely deployed public-key cryptography, while artificial intelligence could increasingly accelerate vulnerability discovery, cryptanalysis and automated cyberattacks. Together, these developments increase the urgency of migrating critical digital infrastructure toward post-quantum and crypto-agile security architectures.

The Company believes the response must begin at the semiconductor level.

By establishing a trusted hardware foundation for cryptographic operations, device identities, key protection and secure updates, hardware Roots of Trust can provide the infrastructure necessary to adapt cryptographic protections as the threat environment changes.

Building the Trust Infrastructure for the Post-Quantum Era

SEALSQ’s strategy extends beyond individual cryptographic algorithms toward a broader sovereign security architecture in which trusted semiconductor hardware forms the foundation for post-quantum digital identities, secure communications and future quantum infrastructure.

Mr. Moreira added: “The lesson from AI-assisted cryptanalysis is not that post-quantum cryptography has failed. It is that cryptography itself is becoming increasingly dynamic. Algorithms will evolve, attacks will evolve and standards will evolve. Our objective at SEALSQ is to anchor that dynamism in trusted silicon, giving customers hardware that can adapt with changing algorithms and requirements as regulatory expectations tighten and stakeholders focus more intensely on cyber resilience.”

SEALSQ believes this transition from static encryption to continuously adaptable trust infrastructure will become increasingly important as governments, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators prepare for the convergence of AI, quantum computing and next-generation cybersecurity threats.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com







