Circle Logistics Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Cross-Border Operations with New Mexico Freight Operations Manager

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (“Circle”), a third-party logistics provider serving shippers across North America, announced the addition of Rolando Garcia as Mexico Freight Operations Manager. Rolando brings deep expertise to strengthen Circle Logistics México's cross-border services as manufacturers increase freight movement across the U.S.-Mexico border.

With over 25 years of experience managing logistics across the U.S.-Mexico border, Garcia possesses knowledge in both 3PLs and asset-based transportation operations. His extensive background encompasses cross-border truckload, specialized equipment, automotive supply chains, expedited freight, and secure freight execution. Additionally, he is highly fluent in the critical customs documentation and border processes that dictate whether a shipment clears on schedule.

Garcia now leads a team of 25 bilingual transportation professionals maintaining cross-border coordination at four of the busiest ports of entry between the two countries: Laredo, Texas, El Paso, Texas, Nogales, Arizona, and Calexico, California. The team connects those crossings to Mexico's core manufacturing corridor running from central Mexico up toward the border.

Circle's cross-border capabilities include Carta Porte documentation expertise, border transloading, plant-level communication and 24/7 shipment visibility, alongside full truckload, less-than-truckload, expedited, heavy haul, hazmat, refrigerated and oversized-load service. Circle Logistics México has completed more than 3,200 secure cross-border shipments with zero cargo losses, thefts, claims or instances of fraud.

"A delay at the border costs a manufacturer real money," said Karl Fillhouer, VP of Sales and Operations, Circle Logistics. "Rolando has spent 25 years solving that problem. He knows the documentation, the crossings and the plants on both sides well enough to keep freight moving without surprises."

To accommodate rising cross-border freight volumes within the industrial, automotive, and consumer goods sectors, Circle Logistics México continues to support recurring shipping needs for manufacturers.

About Circle Logistics

Circle Logistics is a privately held third-party logistics provider headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, committed to delivering No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions. Founded in 2011 by Eric Fortmeyer and Chad Buchanan, the company operates 32 locations across the United States with 75 power units and more than 200 trailers in its fleet. Circle Logistics serves clients across the automotive, manufacturing, construction, retail, healthcare, and food-grade delivery sectors. For more information, visit circledelivers.com.

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