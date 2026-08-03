Doba Expands Doba Pilot Into Order Fulfillment and eBay Listing

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doba, an AI-powered dropshipping operations platform, today announced a major expansion of Doba Pilot, its AI dropshipping agent. The release adds eBay listing with AI-assisted attribute completion, an Order Fulfillment Agent for seller-initiated order and after-sales tasks, and an upgraded Business Support assistant.

Together, these capabilities transform Doba Pilot from a research-and-listing assistant into a connected operations agent that enables retailers to research products, prepare and publish listings, and manage supported post-sale tasks through a single conversational interface.

Addressing the Operational Gap After Listing

Many AI tools for dropshipping concentrate on product research, content creation and listing preparation, but once a product goes live, online retailers still need to track orders, interpret shipping exceptions, coordinate with suppliers, handle return or refund requests, and resolve account or product questions across multiple systems.

Doba Pilot is designed to connect more of those activities through a single conversational interface.

Since entering beta in March 2026, Doba Pilot has expanded to support market research, product sourcing, store setup and connection, listing creation and recurring tasks. Scheduled Tasks, Long-Term Memory, a centralized Library and reusable Skills allow retailers to organize outputs and repeat defined workflows with less manual setup.

The update extends that connected workflow into eBay listing, order fulfillment support and post-sale operations.

What the Release Adds

AI-Assisted eBay Listing

Doba Pilot now supports product listing to eBay alongside Shopify, BigCommerce and Wix.

When preparing products for eBay, Pilot can batch-complete required item specifics using available product information, generate listing previews, and publish multiple products in batches. This reduces repetitive data entry and helps retailers list sourced products on eBay more efficiently.

Retailers can source products, prepare and review listing content, and publish supported products to eBay within the same conversation.

Seller-Initiated Order Fulfillment Support

The new Order Fulfillment Agent allows retailers to use natural-language instructions to check order status, tracking information and shipping progress.

When an order encounters a shipping or after-sales issue, Pilot can interpret the available order context, explain the situation and recommend an appropriate next step. On the retailer’s instructions, it can also support actions such as:

Following up with suppliers on shipment and carrier pickup

Reviewing applicable after-sales policies

Submitting supported refund or return requests

Checking the progress of an existing request

The current release operates as a responsive agent, allowing retailers to initiate a request, review available information, and instruct Pilot to take supported actions.

Upgraded Business Support

Doba Pilot’s upgraded Business Support assistant can answer common questions related to subscriptions, plans and billing. It can also submit plan upgrade requests on behalf of a retailer and contact suppliers regarding supported product inquiries.

Requests that require human review—such as plan downgrades, subscription refunds, brand authorization, or pricing negotiations—can be routed to Doba’s support team along with the relevant conversation context. This reduces the need for retailers to repeat information when an issue moves from AI assistance to human support.

“Dropshipping doesn’t end at listing—it starts there,” said Mandy Ji, CEO of Doba. “Many AI tools are designed primarily around product research, content creation and listing. Retailers still need operational support once orders begin moving. This release extends Doba Pilot into seller-initiated fulfillment and post-sale workflows, moving it closer to a connected operations agent rather than a standalone listing assistant.”

From Individual AI Tasks to Connected Operations

With this release, Doba Pilot supports a broader operational path that includes market research, product sourcing, store setup, listing optimization, pricing configuration, multi-channel listing, scheduled tasks, order tracking, shipping exception support, after-sales requests and business assistance.

Doba Pilot is designed as a connected operations layer rather than a set of separate AI tools. Through a single conversational entry point, retailers can move from identifying a product opportunity to preparing listings and managing supported post-sale tasks.

Unlike general-purpose AI chatbots, Doba Pilot works within Doba’s product catalog, supplier network, connected stores, order information and platform workflows. This allows Pilot to support operational actions grounded in the retailer’s actual Doba environment rather than relying only on generated recommendations.

Doba plans to continue expanding Pilot’s supported sales channels, fulfillment capabilities and operational assistance across the platform.

Availability

The expanded Doba Pilot capabilities are now available.

Doba Pilot is available at ai.doba.com.

Doba also provides specialized AI tools for product discovery, store creation, listing optimization, listing migration and image generation through the Doba AI Tool Hub at doba.com/ai-hub.

About Doba

Doba is an AI-powered, U.S.-focused dropshipping platform that combines 1M+ SKUs, U.S.-warehouse product options, fast domestic shipping support, and smart automation tools. With multi-channel integrations, real-time inventory sync, optional After-Sales Protection Services, and Doba Pilot, its AI-powered dropshipping agent, Doba helps sellers source products, create listings, fulfill orders, and manage operations more efficiently while reducing operational and fulfillment-related risks. For more information, please visit www.doba.com.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6cabb27-dd84-40f3-89eb-07d729113713