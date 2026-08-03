Mike Henrichs Joins Edmentum as Chief Technology Officer

Bloomington, Minn., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmentum, the leading provider of career-connected learning and AI-enabled learning acceleration to drive proven student outcomes across K-12 and beyond, today announced that Mike Henrichs has joined the organization as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role on the Executive Leadership Team, Henrichs will lead Edmentum's technology strategy and organization, spanning software, AI innovation, engineering, enterprise services, security, and privacy.

"In a company like ours, choosing the right leader for the Technology organization is one of the most important decisions we can make. Technology serves as a key assistant to teachers, and balancing innovation with education tools that prove results is essential to the CTO function. During the search, Mike's impressive experience, vision for the role, and passion for our mission quickly stood out," said Jamie Candee, President and CEO of Edmentum. "He brings the experience, judgment, and perspective we need as we continue to build a reliable, high-performing technology organization that is ready to meet the moment for each of our partners. I'm excited to welcome Mike aboard and look forward to innovating together."

Henrichs will oversee the teams responsible for building and safeguarding the platforms that educators and students rely on every day, with an emphasis on performance, security, and reliability at scale. He joins Edmentum at a moment of significant opportunity across the K-12 landscape, and will help the company accelerate delivery, build stronger and more reliable systems, and drive responsible AI innovation to support internal systems and success for school district partners.

"The rise of AI creates a unique opportunity for dramatic leaps in the pace of innovation and the range of technical capabilities," said Henrichs. "I joined Edmentum to direct that potential toward helping students, and I'm excited to be part of a company serving such a meaningful mission."

Henrichs has spent more than two decades leading software development, architecture, technical operations, and support across complex SaaS environments. Most recently, he built the tech platform that helped Bullhorn scale to the staffing and recruitment category leader, establishing a track record of improving performance, security, and reliability across more than 20 mission-critical products. He also brings a background in high-performance computing and big data systems, along with strong experience using AI to accelerate teams and enable faster product innovation.

About Edmentum

Edmentum believes that every student deserves the opportunity to thrive everywhere learning occurs—whether they seek to catch up, stay on track, or chart their own path. When you pair Edmentum's comprehensive, research-backed learning acceleration solutions with empowered and supported educators, you can change the direction of students' lives. We partner with K-12 educators in all 50 states and 100+ countries worldwide to design, implement, and sustain the programs that deliver on this shared promise of learning acceleration for every student.

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