TJS Cognition Ltd Unveils "Front Seat Conversion" to Empower Leaders and High Achievers Turn Opportunity into Authority, Revenue and Impact

London, LONDON, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJS Cognition Ltd, a London-based boutique strategic advisory and transformational education company, has announced the launch of "Front Seat Conversion," a groundbreaking leadership intervention by Tony J. Selimi. This innovative concept is designed to assist high achievers in converting intelligence, credibility, and opportunity into authority, value-led investor engagement, and sustainable growth.

Front Seat Conversion - Transformational Program by Tony J. Selimi

Developed from Selimi's extensive advisory and transformational executive coaching work with accomplished leaders, "Front Seat Conversion" addresses the hidden behavioural patterns that prevent professionals from confidently winning investment for high-value projects, pricing their services in ways that increase the chances of winning a project investment or selling a high-value service, and converting influence into measurable outcomes. Selimi, a strategic advisor to UHNWIs, CEOs, and global leaders, emphasises that many professionals face a conversion problem rather than an opportunity problem.

"Intelligence can open the door, but it does not automatically put you in the driving seat," Selimi stated. "To convert opportunity into tangible results, a leader must be able to confidently ask directly, define the scope, price the value, and take ownership of the outcome."

The concept focuses on bridging the gap between leaders' internal struggles, involvement in an opportunity, and leading it commercially. It addresses patterns such as avoiding behaviours, visible ownership, over-explaining rather than making a clear value-driven commercial ask, and delaying action until confidence arrives.

"Front Seat Conversion is a game-changer for leaders who are ready to step into their full potential," said Dr Garbelli, Clinical Lead and Thriving Healthcare Consultant. "It empowers them to transform their professional relationships into a qualified commercial pipeline."

The process integrates root cause diagnosis, clearing subconscious blocks, behavioural transformation, nervous-system regulation, values alignment, communication strategy, and real-world execution. Leaders are guided to move beyond intellectual insight by completing direct, measurable actions such as requesting decision-making meetings and setting timelines.

At the heart of Selimi's approach is the "Front Seat Protocol®", a practical framework designed to help leaders recognise and interrupt trauma-driven patterns of thinking, decision-making, and behaviour. The protocol enables individuals to regulate their physiological stress response before entering high-stakes conversations, allowing them to communicate with greater clarity, emotional intelligence, and intention, while honouring the dignity and value of everyone involved.

The Front Seat Conversation methodology is underpinned by Selimi's broader body of work and science-informed proprietary frameworks, including The Octagon of Excellence® Method, featured in his award-winning book A Path to Excellence; The Unfakeable Code® Five-Step Method for authentic living, leading, and thriving, presented in his #1 bestselling book The Unfakeable Code®; The TJS Evolutionary Method: ALARM®, introduced in A Path to Wisdom; the Identity Evolution Framework™; Behavioral Change Principles™; and the 12-Step Growth Accelerator Method™, detailed in his latest bestselling book Climb Greater Heights. These methodologies also form the foundation of Selimi's flagship immersive experience, the five-day "Climb Greater Heights: Vital Planning for Elevated Living" Training Retreat.

Leaders, executives, and organisations seeking to accelerate performance, strengthen resilience, and create cultures of trust can access these transformative methodologies through private advisory engagements, executive coaching, leadership development programmes, and immersive strategic retreats.

Climb Greater Heights - Award-winning book by Tony Jeton Selimi

Press Inquiries

Alma Stasel

info [at] tonyselimi.com

07817174708

https://tonyselimi.com

205 Lavender Hill, London, England, SW11 5TB

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=i0do3SFD3YQ