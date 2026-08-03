Urban Decay and Mika Abdalla Ghost the BS With New Ghosting Trio

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Decay is giving everyone permission to go ghost mode with the new Ghosting Trio, the ultimate blurring prep and set routine that instantly ghosts texture, pores, and shine. The first-of-its-kind prep and set system features 3 new innovations: Ghosting Paste, Ghosting Powder, and Ghosting Spray, instantly retexturizing skin for a seamless blurred finish and all-day wear.

To launch the Ghosting Trio, Urban Decay is partnering with rapidly rising actress Mika Abdalla, whose unapologetic authenticity and fearless self-expression makes her the perfect face to flip the script on “ghosting," turning it into an empowering act of leaving behind what no longer serves you. In a series of social-first videos, Mika confidently ghosts the noise that surrounds the rising star while putting the revolutionary technology of the Ghosting Spray front and center, highlighting the transformative power of this never-before-seen tinted loose powder in a spray format.

“I’m all about anything that skips the BS and saves me time,” said Abdalla. “That's what drew me to this campaign. It let me lean into a side of beauty that feels playful while still staying true to who I am. What I love about the Ghosting Spray as well is how quick it is to use – it’s a tinted spray that instantly blurs and refreshes makeup without starting over, so I can touch up in seconds and get back to whatever I'm doing.”

Fresh off her role in the hit Amazon Prime Series Off Campus, Abdalla has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood’s most exciting new voices. This partnership m

arks her first beauty campaign and embodies Urban Decay’s signature rebellious spirit and performance-based approach to beauty and talent partnerships.

“Urban Decay has always created beauty firsts. Ghosting is another one: the world’s first tinted dry spray that blurs and evens all skin tones in a matter of seconds,” said Anika Majithia, Global Head of Urban Decay. “Calling it Ghosting is our way of letting all Makeup lovers reclaim their own narrative – giving them permission to call BS on outdated beauty rules and anything in life that doesn’t serve them. Mika is the perfect partner – she doesn’t perform perfection. She owns who she is, ignores the noise and refuses to apologize for taking up space. That’s exactly what Ghosting stands for.”

Backed by Urban Decay’s legacy of high-performance formulas, Ghosting Trio is designed to blur, perfect, and mattify skin. At the center is Ghosting Spray, a category-defining innovation that reinvents the setting experience by transforming traditional loose setting powder into the world's first dry aerosol spray. The breakthrough technology delivers an instant even all-over blur, all-day shine control, and matte finish with zero dry time.

“As makeup artists, we’re always looking for ways to create a perfected complexion while keeping skin looking like skin,” said Alexandra French, Global Makeup Artist in Residence at Urban Decay. “The Ghosting Trio was created to answer that need, bringing together the performance artists expect with the flexibility beauty lovers want. Whether you’re building a full glam look or enhancing everyday makeup, each formula is designed to work separately or together seamlessly to blur, set, and refine the complexion without adding unnecessary steps or weight.”

Built for those who refuse to blend in, Urban Decay’s Ghosting Trio proves that the ultimate filter isn’t one you apply, it’s one you create. The collection includes:

Ghosting Paste – (Prep) a silicone-free, shine- and pore-erasing primer that creates a filter-like, blurred matte base. Designed to grip makeup for 24hr wear with all-day hydration, zero pilling, no white cast, and no sticky feeling.

a silicone-free, shine- and pore-erasing primer that creates a filter-like, blurred matte base. Designed to grip makeup for 24hr wear with all-day hydration, zero pilling, no white cast, and no sticky feeling. Ghosting Powder – (Targeted Set) pore-blurring weightless setting powder designed for targeted makeup setting application and all-day matte blur. With five translucent shades spanning fair to deep, the freeze-dried technology gives you the light feel of loose powder with a pore-blurring, non-cakey finish.

pore-blurring weightless setting powder designed for targeted makeup setting application and all-day matte blur. With five translucent shades spanning fair to deep, the freeze-dried technology gives you the light feel of loose powder with a pore-blurring, non-cakey finish. Ghosting Spray – (All-Over Blur) a loose powder in a dry aerosol spray that delivers even, all-over blur with an instant matte finish, zero dry time, and a soft-focus effect. Available in 3 flexible tints (Light, Medium, Deep), it’s designed to even tone and blur seamlessly across skin tones.





Ghosting Trio redefines what performance makeup looks like and reimagines the cultural conversation, showing that makeup performs best when you leave the BS behind. The Ghosting Trio is now available in the U.S., the Ghosting Spray and Ghosting Powder are available at UrbanDecay.com, Sephora, Ulta, and TikTok Shop. The Ghosting Paste is currently exclusive to UrbanDecay.com and Ulta, before expanding to retailers nationwide beginning in 2027. All three products retail for $34 USD each. International rollout begins in September 2026.

ABOUT URBAN DECAY: Urban Decay, the original beauty rebel, is built on the belief that makeup is a powerful tool for self-expression. Inspired by our Los Angeles roots, a city fueled by creativity, performance, and reinvention, we create anti-bland makeup that pairs curated color with extreme performance. Our “Perform, Don’t Conform” mantra gives a stage to those who speak their mind through makeup—championing uncensored self-expression for anyone who identifies as feminine, and unapologetically challenging expectations by showing up as they choose.

Contact:

urbandecay@mmlpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cd9ec73-eeae-40b4-bce9-be7703826048



