More than 175,000 Votes Celebrate America’s Teachers in Simple Modern's 2026 Stock Your School Campaign

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 175,000 votes from parents, students, families and communities across all 50 states helped select the 10 winners of Simple Modern's third-annual Stock Your School campaign, one of the nation's largest community-driven teacher appreciation initiatives.

The campaign awarded nearly $200,000 in classroom grants and school-wide supplies to winning educators, and teachers rallied their communities across the entire country to support them and their schools.

Now in its third year, Stock Your School invited educators to be nominated before opening public voting, giving communities the opportunity to recognize outstanding teachers through one of the country's largest teacher appreciation campaigns.



Families, students, coworkers, neighbors, PTOs and local businesses then came together to celebrate educators, transforming the campaign into a nationwide movement as voting grew each day.



The winning teachers represent a diverse cross-section of American education, serving students in urban, suburban and rural communities across seven states, highlighting the broad national participation that defined this year's campaign.

Simple Modern’s 2026 Stock Your School Winners

(in alphabetical order)

Rea Culafi, K–6 library teacher, Robina Lyle Elementary School, Bridgeview, Illinois

Michael Holcombe, sixth-grade teacher, Bryan County Middle School, Pembroke, Georgia

Bethany Moore, special education teacher (Kindergarten–Third Grade), John Murdy Elementary, Garden Grove, California

Abigail Mosquera, third-grade teacher, Josephine C. Locke Elementary School, Chicago, Illinois

Marissa Schomaker, second-grade teacher, Berlin McKinney Elementary, Oceana, West Virginia

Kaylie Showalter, first-grade teacher, Lawrenceburg Primary School, Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Kimberly Smith, second-grade teacher, Heartland Elementary, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Kelsey Snider, K-5th grade art teacher, Highland Park Elementary School, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Japhia Venerable, kindergarten teacher, Harmony Science Academy, Odessa, Texas

Yesenia Ceja, first-grade teacher, Lasselle Elementary, Moreno Valley, California

Each winning school will receive supplies and grants valued at nearly $20,000, including:

A $1,000 classroom grant

$500 to clear their Classroom Wishlist

500 Simple Modern water bottles for all students

for all students 100 Simple Modern Getaway Bags for teachers and staff

"One of the most encouraging parts of Stock Your School is watching entire communities rally behind great teachers," said Mike Beckham, co-founder of Simple Modern. "More than 175,000 votes represent parents, students, coworkers, neighbors and friends coming together to celebrate educators who are making a lasting impact on the next generation. Stock Your School is a reminder that when communities come together to support education, teachers win. And when teachers win, so do their students."



Kaylie Showalter, a first-grade teacher at Lawrenceburg Primary School in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, said the recognition represents an investment in her entire school community.

"Winning this means more than classroom supplies. It's an investment in every student and teacher at Lawrenceburg Primary, creating opportunities that will make a lasting difference."

Throughout the campaign, schools organized creative grassroots efforts to support their favorite educators, with communities encouraging friends, families and neighbors to vote. One teacher climbed from 97th place into the national Top 10 in just a few days, demonstrating how quickly communities can unite behind educators they believe deserve recognition.

Stock Your School 2026 By the Numbers

More than 175,000 votes cast

Thousands of educator nominations

All 50 states represented by nominees

Votes cast from all 50 states

10 winning teachers

Nearly $200,000 awarded

Record-breaking final week of voting

Since launching Stock Your School in 2024, Simple Modern has expanded its investment in educators while advancing its mission of giving generously. The Oklahoma-based company donates at least 10% of annual profits to charitable causes and has contributed more than $15 million to organizations serving communities around the world.

Stock Your School will return in 2027, continuing Simple Modern's mission of celebrating educators and investing in classrooms across America.

About Simple Modern

Simple Modern exists to give generously. As a leading drinkware and consumer goods company, Simple Modern gives at least 10% of annual profits to communities around the world, equaling millions in donations since the company’s founding in 2015. The Oklahoma-owned company offers premium quality products and unique styles for adults and kids at generous prices. Mission-driven and values-based, Simple Modern has grown into a category leader for retail partners Amazon, Target, Sam’s Club and Walmart, serving customers in all 50 states and eight countries around the world. To learn more about Simple Modern, visit www.simplemodern.com.



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