BMC Helix Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Helix, a global leader in software solutions that help the world’s most forward-thinking organizations reset the economics of IT, has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms[1] for the 10th time.

As a creator and accelerator of the ServiceOps category, BMC Helix is advancing an operating model that connects service management and operations through shared context, coordinated workflows, AI-driven intelligence, and governed execution. This helps teams move from fragmented signals and serial handoffs to a coordinated response centred on the service and its business impact.

BMC Helix was also positioned as a Visionary in the recently published 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms[2], making it the only vendor recognized in both the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrants for IT Service Management Platforms and Observability Platforms. In the companion research, Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Service Management Platforms[3], the company also received recognition across the three Critical Capabilities use cases for Advanced ITSM, Intermediate ITSM, and Service Desk Operations.

"I am proud to see how BMC Helix has placed in the 2026 Magic Quadrants for both IT Service Management Platforms and Observability Platforms,” said Kiran Diwakar, Vice President of Product Management at BMC Helix. “Together, in our view, these results reflect the strength of our platform strategy and our ability to connect service management, operations, observability, automation and AI-driven execution. We feel our leadership in ITSM and Visionary recognition in Observability come together to power our ServiceOps strategy - helping customers move from signals and service context to coordinated workflows and governed action. We believe this is a meaningful step forward for our teams, customers, and partners.”

Additional Resources

Read more about the Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms

Read more about the Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms, Rich Doheny, Jen Lichucki, 27 July 2026

[2] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, Padraig Byrne, Martin Caren, et al., 13 July 2026

[3] Gartner, Critical Capabilities for IT Service Management Platforms, Jen Lichucki, Rich Doheny, 27 July 2026

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About BMC Helix

BMC Helix helps the world’s most forward-thinking IT organizations reset the economics of IT — bringing IT services, AIOps, and agentic AI together so busywork disappears, incidents are prevented, and compliance just happens. With an industry-leading, open-first platform, BMC Helix’s dynamic fleet of AI agents augment work across enterprise IT service and operations management to accelerate outcomes for ServiceOps. Learn more at www.helixops.ai

Helix and other Helix marks are exclusive properties of BMC Helix, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries.

©Copyright 2026 BMC Helix, Inc.



Editorial Contact:

Madeline Bien

BMC Helix, Inc.

madeline@helixops.ai

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