Noridian Welcomes Susan J. Anderson as Vice President of Compliance

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for health care programs, is pleased to announce that Susan J. Anderson has joined the organization as vice president of compliance.





Anderson is a seasoned compliance and ethics executive with extensive experience leading health care compliance, privacy, regulatory and legal programs. Throughout her career, she has helped organizations strengthen compliance effectiveness, manage regulatory risk and foster cultures grounded in integrity and accountability.

Most recently, Anderson served as chief ethics and compliance officer for CareSource, where she led a nationally recognized compliance program supporting Medicaid, Medicare, commercial and dual-eligible health care programs across nine states. She directed regulatory audit readiness efforts, compliance monitoring and auditing activities, privacy oversight, fraud, waste and abuse programs and compliance reporting to executive leadership and boards of directors.



"Sue's experience and leadership in health care compliance make her an outstanding addition to Noridian," said Noridian president and CEO Jon Bogenreif. "Her understanding of complex regulatory environments and proven ability to build effective compliance programs will help strengthen our organization and support our mission of serving health care programs.”

Prior to CareSource, Anderson held leadership positions with UnitedHealthcare, Optum, and HealthPartners, where she guided compliance, privacy, operational quality and legal initiatives supporting health care organizations operating in highly regulated environments.

Anderson earned her Juris Doctor with Distinction from the University of North Dakota School of Law. She is also a member of the Minnesota State Bar.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and health plan programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D., with staff located nationwide, Noridian delivers people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging decades of experience, Noridian designs and implements high-quality, customizable solutions that eliminate common health care barriers and enable access to care.

Media Contact

Cailin Shovkoplyas

Communications Manager

701-282-1503

Cailin.Shovkoplyas@noridian.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc9f77d0-1a2d-4d95-9f5c-191bbc98ab1e