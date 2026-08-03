Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback programme (outside the liquidity agreement) on 31 July 2026

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

As announced on Thursday 30 July 2026, Ayvens started on Friday 31 July 2026, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 450 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. The share buyback program will be carried out in accordance with the provisions set out in the EU Regulation n°596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16th 2014 on market abuse, as modified, and its implementing provisions, and within the limits of the authorization granted to Ayvens to purchase shares and cancel such shares pursuant to the 19th and 20th resolutions of the combined General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 May 2026. The share buyback is performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed on 31 July 2026 are described below. As of 31 July 2026, Ayvens has completed 0.53% of its share buyback programme, representing 0.03%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: 31July 2026

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Market (MIC code) AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 31/07/2026 FR0013258662 120,000 11.86030 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 31/07/2026 FR0013258662 60,000 11.85105 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 31/07/2026 FR0013258662 10,000 11.85456 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 31/07/2026 FR0013258662 10,000 11.85964 AQE TOTAL 200,000 11.8572





About Ayvens Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We’ve been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. With more than 13,000 employees across 40 countries, Ayvens manages 3.1 million vehicles and the world’s largest multi-brand EV fleet. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.



Find out more at ayvens.com





Press contact Elise Boorée

Communications Department

Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16

elise.booree@ayvens.com











1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 783,862,091 shares comprising the current share capital.





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