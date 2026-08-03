Billy Cooper Law Urges Passengers to Understand Their Rights As Driverless Robotaxis Reach American Streets

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York personal injury attorney Billy Cooper of Billy Cooper Law has published an article on the federal approval allowing Amazon-owned Zoox to begin commercially deploying the nation's first steering-wheel-free robotaxis, encouraging consumers to understand how autonomous vehicle technology could affect accident investigations—and why passengers' legal rights remain unchanged.

On Thursday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration granted Zoox an exemption from federal vehicle standards requiring traditional driver controls , clearing the way for the company to launch limited commercial service once state and local approvals are secured.

While the technology represents a significant milestone in autonomous transportation, Cooper says the legal issues surrounding driverless vehicles deserve just as much attention.

"People naturally focus on the technology," Cooper said. "The better question is what happens if you're injured inside one of these vehicles. The absence of a steering wheel doesn't eliminate accountability. It simply changes where investigators have to look for answers."

Unlike traditional motor vehicle crashes, collisions involving autonomous vehicles may require investigators to analyze digital evidence such as camera recordings, sensor data, software logs, system diagnostics, and other electronic records in addition to more familiar forms of evidence.

"One thing I've learned representing injured clients is that the first explanation after a crash is rarely the complete story," Cooper said. "With autonomous vehicles, preserving electronic evidence may become just as important as documenting the crash scene itself."

Cooper cautions consumers against assuming that federal approval guarantees flawless performance.

"Government approval allows a technology to move forward, but it doesn't provide immunity when preventable injuries occur," he said. "Every company that places a product or service into the marketplace has an ongoing responsibility to operate safely and address foreseeable risks."

As autonomous transportation expands into more cities, Cooper believes consumers should approach the technology with curiosity—but also with an understanding of their legal rights.

"Innovation is exciting, and autonomous vehicles may ultimately make our roads safer," Cooper said. "But if something goes wrong, passengers still have the right to ask questions, preserve evidence, and hold the responsible parties accountable."

Cooper recently published an op-ed examining the legal questions surrounding steering-wheel-free robotaxis and what passengers should know before stepping into an autonomous vehicle.

About Billy Cooper Law

Billy Cooper Law is the continuation of a more than 60-year family tradition of advocating for injured New Yorkers. Founded on the legacy of Marvin A. Cooper, P.C., a trusted name families have relied on for 60 years after life-altering injuries, the firm represents clients in serious personal and catastrophic injury matters, including motor vehicle and Uber/Lyft accidents, construction accidents, and complex liability cases. Based in White Plains, Billy Cooper Law carries that history forward across Westchester County and the greater New York region with a modern, client-focused approach rooted in experience, accountability, and results.