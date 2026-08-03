Splashtop Turns Its Remote-Access Expertise Against Scammers with Shield Launch

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop® Inc., a global leader and pioneer in secure remote access, today announced Splashtop Shield, a security solution for individuals and families built to interrupt the attack chain behind today's device-takeover scams. Combining malware protection, phishing defense, and remote-takeover prevention, Shield stops attacks before criminals gain control of a device.

Modern scams rarely rely on a single tactic. A phishing text leads to a fake support site, a convincing phone call, and ultimately a remote-access session that hands a criminal control of the victim's computer. Artificial intelligence is making every step of these cons more convincing. According to the FBI's Internet Crime Report, Americans lost nearly $21 billion to cybercrime last year. Adults over 60 were hit hardest, reporting $7.7 billion in losses — up 37% in a single year.

For more than a decade, Splashtop has secured legitimate remote access for millions of users and thousands of businesses, helping define what trusted, consent-based remote sessions looks like. Shield turns that expertise against attackers by recognizing unauthorized access attempts and blocking them.

“Cybercriminals are ruthless and prey on the most vulnerable people in our lives,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. “Today's scams chain together deception, malware, and unauthorized remote access. Shield was built to break that chain before criminals gain control, and no company understands the difference between legitimate remote access and a takeover better than we do.”

In independent third-party testing conducted by West Coast Labs in April 2026, Shield achieved a 100% protection rate against tested threats [Source Report][BS1] .

Shield protects across the full arc of an attack:

Remote Takeover Protection: Detects and blocks the unauthorized remote-access tools used in tech support scams — the final and most damaging step of a device-takeover attack — while recognizing and allowing trusted, consent-based connections from family members.

Detects and blocks the unauthorized remote-access tools used in tech support scams — the final and most damaging step of a device-takeover attack — while recognizing and allowing trusted, consent-based connections from family members. Digital Scam Protection: Blocks phishing websites and malicious links in emails and messages before they load, so a mistaken click doesn't become a compromise.

Blocks phishing websites and malicious links in emails and messages before they load, so a mistaken click doesn't become a compromise. Threat Protection (Antivirus): Detects and blocks malware, ransomware, and other malicious software using AI-assisted detection and behavioral analysis alongside a traditional antivirus engine, defending against both known and emerging threats.

Detects and blocks malware, ransomware, and other malicious software using AI-assisted detection and behavioral analysis alongside a traditional antivirus engine, defending against both known and emerging threats. Trusted Remote Help: Lets designated family members securely assist loved ones through consent-based sessions to resolve technical issues or investigate suspicious activity from anywhere.

“Millions of people already use Splashtop to help parents and grandparents with their computers,” Lee continued. “Shield protects those same families before anything goes wrong — and as scammers adopt AI to make their cons harder to spot, we're extending Shield's protection to meet them there, intercepting the AI-driven front of the attack, not just the final step.”

Splashtop Shield is available today for a free 7-day trial or to buy in Individual, Family Lite, and Family[BS2] [AH3] [BS4] editions for Windows PCs and Macs, as a standalone product or alongside Splashtop's remote-access offerings.

For more information or to start a free trial, visit www.splashtop.com/shield.

News Summary

Splashtop Shield blocks the unauthorized remote-access tools behind tech support scams while keeping trusted family connections open — combining scam protection, remote takeover prevention, antivirus, and consent-based Remote Help in one security solution for individuals and families.

Splashtop Shield is available for Windows PCs and Macs as lightweight apps, in Individual and Family editions.

Splashtop Shield achieved a 100% protection rate against tested threats in independent third-party testing by West Coast Labs.

Splashtop Shield is built by Splashtop, whose remote-access software is trusted by more than 30 million users worldwide.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

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