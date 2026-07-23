Splashtop Recognized in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Remote Desktop Software

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop today announced its inclusion as an Aspiring vendor in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Remote Desktop Software. Based on reviews from verified end users, Splashtop received a 98% Willingness to Recommend score from 70 eligible customer reviews as of April 2026, representing one of the highest eligible review counts among vendors included in the report.

"We believe as a founder-led company built by engineers, we're involved in every step of our product evolution,” said Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO and Co-founder. “One of the biggest influences on our roadmap is what we hear from our customers. In many ways, it's a partnership. We've spent nearly 20 years growing alongside our customers, and it's incredibly gratifying to hear that the work we've done continues to make a meaningful difference for the IT teams we serve."

Customers highlight Splashtop's simplicity, security, stability, and seamless user experience:

Splashtop helps enterprises securely connect employees and IT teams to the systems they need from anywhere. High-performance remote access and enterprise-grade security enable organizations to scale hybrid work with confidence. Responsive high-fidelity remote sessions keep employees productive and help IT resolve issues faster across demanding workloads.

The Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer synthesizes verified customer reviews into insights that help technology buyers evaluate software and services. These reviews complement Gartner expert research by providing firsthand perspectives from organizations using the products in production environments.

Customer feedback continues to play an important role in shaping Splashtop's product roadmap across remote access, remote support, and autonomous endpoint management. By listening closely to IT professionals, Splashtop continues investing in capabilities that simplify operations, strengthen security, and help lean IT teams accomplish more with fewer resources.

For more information about Splashtop's remote access, remote support, and autonomous endpoint management solutions, or to start a free trial, visit www.splashtop.com.

Disclaimers

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Remote Desktop Software, Peer Contributors, 30 June 2026.

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.