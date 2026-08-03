Savour Summer and Save for Fall: What’s New Across The Bahamas This August

Nassau, The Bahamas, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the golden light of late summer settles over the archipelago, The Bahamas invites travellers to experience the effortless allure of island life. In August, the nation’s 700 islands and cays come alive with a vibrant calendar of experiences—from the rhythmic energy of Goombay Summer Festivals to immersive encounters with its world-renowned marine environment. Beyond the season’s celebrations, exclusive promotional offers and secluded island escapes provide compelling reasons for visitors to linger a little longer or begin planning an autumn retreat.

Recent and Upcoming Savings Campaigns

“It’s More Bahamas Season” Promotion: The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism has officially unveiled its “It’s More Bahamas Season” campaign, featuring an exclusive $250 instant savings incentive for North American travellers. Valid on new air-inclusive vacation packages of four consecutive nights or longer, this limited-time offer provides a high-value gateway for autumn escapes. The booking window runs through August 15, 2026, for travel between August 15 and November 15, 2026, with zero blackout dates across all room occupancies. Packages can be booked via preferred tour operators or directly on www.bahamas.com/250

Upcoming Air Credit & Free Fly Offers: Travel enthusiasts looking ahead to fall and winter can mark their calendars for a major promotion launching at the end of August. Beginning August 24, 2026, U.S. and Canadian travellers can pre-book air-inclusive packages to unlock a $250 Air/Ferry Credit or take advantage of the “Two Fly/Cruise Free From Nassau” offer at participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board member hotels for stays of four nights or longer. Keep an eye out in late August – the booking portal will go live on the official launch day!

Events

Goombay Summer Festivals (August, Out Islands): The Bahamas’ cherished Goombay Summer Festivals continue this month, bringing a vibrant showcase of the nation’s culture across the Out Islands. Organised by the Ministry of Tourism, the annual event offers an immersive journey into authentic Bahamian life, featuring energetic Junkanoo rush-outs, lively rake-and-scrape performances, traditional quadrille dancing, People-to-People bush tea tastings, and a rich display of local arts and crafts. Visitors can also savour the flavours of the islands at a bustling marketplace of around 40 vendors serving classic Bahamian cuisine, creating a festive atmosphere that captures the spirit, heritage and warmth of The Bahamas all month long:

August 8: San Salvador & North Andros August 14: Eleuthera August 22: Cat Island August 29: Inagua



All Andros Crab Fest (August, Andros): Each August, the island of Andros proudly celebrates its rich cultural heritage and renowned abundance of land crabs during the much-anticipated All Andros Crab Fest. Drawing residents and visitors alike, the festival showcases the island’s culinary traditions through an array of crab-inspired dishes prepared by local chefs and home cooks. Complemented by live entertainment, cultural displays, and authentic Bahamian hospitality, the event offers an immersive experience that captures the vibrant spirit, flavours, and traditions of The Bahamas’ largest island.

Resorts World Bimini $25K Slot Tournament (21-23 August, Bimini): Gamers and casino lovers can head to Bimini for a weekend of high-stakes fun, featuring a main slot tournament on Saturday, 22 August. Guests can reserve their spot by contacting the reservation center at 1-888-888-1262.

Cape Eleuthera Resort & Marina SharkSchool® (23-30 August Eleuthera): Certified scuba divers can join an exclusive, weeklong adventure into shark behaviour founded by Dr. Erich Ritter and led by Master PADI Instructor Chad Sinden. Packages start at $2,700 and include a 5-day SharkSchool® experience and a 7-night cottage stay.

Looking ahead…

Abaco Beach Resort Pickleball Tournament (13-15 November, Abaco): It's never too early to plan a fall getaway. Abaco Beach Resort and Boat Harbour Marina will host its second annual pickleball tournament in November, featuring a kickoff cocktail reception, competitive play, wine-pairing dinners, and expert clinics.

Promotions and Offers

To help travellers make the most of the remaining summer season, premier resort partners across the archipelago are offering exclusive summer rates, credits, and packages: For a complete list of deals and packages in The Bahamas, visit: https://www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

The Cove Eleuthera (Eleuthera): Guests can surrender to island time with a $1,000 resort credit on stays of seven nights or more, providing the perfect excuse to indulge in soothing spa treatments and oceanfront yoga. Solo travellers can also enjoy Solo Serenity, which includes a complimentary daily spa treatment to fully settle into the island rhythm.

Rosewood Baha Mar (Nassau): Indulge in Bahamian luxury and elevate your romantic escape with up to 25% off select suites, complete with dedicated butler service and a $300 credit for a private poolside cabana or daybed. Guests can also opt for a complimentary fourth night paired with a daily $100 resort credit.

Caerula Mar Club (South Andros): Designed to help guests genuinely disconnect, the Restore & Renew package features mindful movement sessions and Swedish massages. For those seeking adventure, the Discover South Andros package includes guided mangrove kayaking and a castaway beach picnic, while the Linger Longer offer provides a complimentary fourth night.

Grand Isle Resort & Residences (Great Exuma): Enjoy 20% off three-bedroom luxury villas and take the stress out of meal planning with complimentary meals for kids. For those looking to truly settle in, the Extended Stay Program invites guests to enjoy a longer vacation at a discounted rate.

Comfort Suites Paradise Island (Paradise Island): Perfect for active families, kids ages 11 and under stay, play, and eat free. Guests also enjoy the amenities at neighbouring Atlantis Paradise Island.

The Royal at Atlantis (Paradise Island): Take advantage of "Hot Dates,” featuring the resort's lowest rates for innovative cuisine and dynamic Caribbean experiences.

Island Focus: Mayaguana

A Serene Escape in the Deep Out Islands

For travellers seeking a remote, peaceful, and secluded escape, Mayaguana offers a rare glimpse of unspoiled island beauty. Set in the southern reaches of The Bahamas archipelago, within the group known as the Deep Out Islands, Mayaguana is smaller, quieter, and less developed than many of its neighbouring islands. Home to a warm community of approximately 300 residents, it is a place where time moves gently and visitors can experience the authenticity of island life.

Celebrated for its quiet charm, pristine beaches, and remarkable natural beauty, Mayaguana is an inviting destination for outdoor enthusiasts, anglers, and ecotourism travellers. Visitors can search for land crabs at Horse Pond Beach, observe rare bird species at Booby Cay, or explore Pirates Well, a historic fresh water well believed to have been dug by buccaneers who once passed through the island. Beneath the surface, divers can discover offshore reef walls, dramatic ocean drop offs, and intricate sea cave systems.

For a tranquil stay on the island, Baycaner Beach Resort offers an intimate oceanfront retreat. With 16 comfortable rooms just steps from the shoreline, the resort combines a relaxed atmosphere with attentive, personalised service. Its team can arrange fly fishing excursions, scuba diving, snorkelling trips, nature walks, and private beach picnics for families and small groups.

Mayaguana is accessible by twice-weekly domestic flights from Nassau and Inagua to Mayaguana Airport.

Discover the unforgettable experiences and special offers available throughout The Bahamas. For complete event details, flight schedules, and current offers, visit www.bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth’s most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It’s Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

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