Where Food Comes From, Inc. Schedules 2026 Second Quarter Earnings Call

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it will release its 2026 second quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday August 6, 2026, and conduct a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern).

Dial-in numbers for the conference call:

Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-407-8289

International: 1-201-689-8341

Conference Code: 13762085

Phone replay:

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through August 20, 2026:

Domestic Toll Free: 1-877-660-6853

International: 1-201-612-7415

Conference Code: 13762085

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

Contact:

Jay Pfeiffer

Investor Relations Director

303-880-9000

jpfeiffer@wherefoodcomesfrom.com