TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) (“TEN” or the “Company”), a leading diversified tanker and LNG operator, today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.578125 per share for its Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series E Preferred Shares”; NYSE; TENPRE).

The dividend on the Series E Preferred Shares is for the period from the most recent dividend payment date of May 28, 2026, through August 27, 2026.

The dividend on the Series E Preferred Shares will be paid on August 28, 2026, to all holders of record of Series E Preferred Shares as of August 25, 2026. Dividends on the Series E Preferred Shares are payable quarterly in arrears on the 28th day (unless the 28th falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case the payment date is moved to the next business day) of February, May, August and November of each year, when, as and if declared by TEN’s board of directors. This is the 38th dividend on the Series E Preferred Shares since their commencement of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

TEN has 4,745,947 Series E Preferred Shares outstanding as of the date of this press release.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

Founded in Bermuda in 1993 and celebrating 33 years as a public company, 24 of which on the NYSE, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified pro-forma energy fleet currently consists of 83 vessels, totaling approx. 11 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact :

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

President & COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr