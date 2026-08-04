eQ unveils a renewed visual identity to support its next phase of growth

Press release

4 August 2026 at 08.20 AM

eQ has always been a pioneer and a bold innovator in the financial services industry. Our name originates from electronic Quote, reflecting our heritage as the first company to introduce electronic securities trading to private investors in Finland. Since then, we have continued to help shape the Finnish capital markets by bringing new investment solutions to market and introducing new ways to invest.

Being a pioneer is not an end in itself. It is how we create new opportunities for our clients. We listen carefully to our clients, develop solutions that help them achieve their long-term goals, and believe that when our clients succeed, we succeed.

At the heart of eQ’s business is active, long-term asset management and trusted financial advisory services in corporate and real estate transactions. We are Finland's leading private equity house and a significant real estate investor and developer. We offer a broad range of equity and fixed income investment solutions for institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals alike. We continuously develop new investment solutions and build partnerships that respond to our clients' evolving needs. At the same time, we are building eQ's next phase of growth and taking steps towards developing our international business. Our renewed visual identity reflects this direction.

Our new logo is a modern evolution of the original. Its clear geometric design creates a timeless, distinctive and confident symbol that is both highly legible and effortlessly scalable across every application. Built on mathematical precision, it performs consistently across sizes and in even the most demanding environments. The new logo lays the foundation for a dynamic and responsive digital identity. The movement within the symbol conveys a sense of modernity, while its infinity-inspired form reflects the long-term perspective and continuity of eQ's business.

While our visual identity has evolved, what defines eQ remains unchanged. We continue to be recognized for our expertise and insight, exceptional client service and entrepreneurial agility. At eQ, we focus on what we do best: transforming ideas into growth and investments into lasting, sustainable wealth. With eQ, every investor can invest like a professional.

eQ – Time to grow wealth.

Helsinki 4 August 2026

eQ Plc

For further information, please, contact:

CEO Jouko Pölönen, tel.+358 50 1282

Chief HR and Communications Officer, Taina Kyllönen, tel. +358 40 5822175

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi, key media outlets

eQ is a Finnish group that concentrates on asset management and Corporate Finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services to both institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total EUR 14.3 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The parent company eQ Plc’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the Group is available on our website www.eQ.fi.

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