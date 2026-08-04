FSA approved the amended fund rules of EfTEN United Property Fund

The Management Board of EfTEN Capital AS approved the updated version of the terms and conditions of EfTEN United Property Fund (hereinafter referred to as the Fund) by its decision of 26.06.2026. The Financial Supervision Authority approved the amendments to the Fund's terms and conditions on 03.08.2026.

In the fund's terms and conditions, the wording regarding the issue price of units was amended in clause 4.5. Going forward, the Fund's units may be issued not only at the net asset value of the unit, but also at the arithmetic average of the closing prices over the last 60 to 90 trading days on the securities market on which the units are listed. No other changes to terms and conditions have been made.

The amendment of the Fund's terms and conditions does not change the Fund's investment principles, nor the list of fees and expenses payable on the Fund's account or the procedure and limits for calculating them. The principles regarding the redemption of units are also unchanged. The amendments to the Fund's terms and conditions partially constitute a material change of the terms and conditions within the meaning of § 38(2) of the Investment Funds Act (IFS). For the purposes of a material change of the Fund's terms and conditions, the condition set out in § 38(4) point 2 of the IFS is fulfilled.

The updated fund rules of EfTEN United Property Fund will come into force one month after their publication, on 04.09.2026.

The updated fund rules of EfTEN United Property Fund can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/





Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee