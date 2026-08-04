Theta Capital announces Legends4Legends 2026, the premier blockchain conference for institutional allocators

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theta Capital Management, an Amsterdam-based investment firm founded in 2001 that specializes in alternative asset management and acts as a leading institutional investor in blockchain venture capital, is delighted to announce that the premier blockchain conference for institutional allocators, the annual Legends4Legends charity conference, will be held this year on October 1st in Amsterdam.

Catering exclusively to institutional investors, family offices, and wealth advisors, Legends4Legends offers a full-day program featuring the world’s leading experts to help allocators navigate the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape. Attendance is free of charge for qualifying institutions, with the conference raising funds through donations in support of the Alternatives4Children charity.

This year’s conference theme is: “From Speculation to Institutional Adoption: How Blockchain is Rewiring the Global Financial System”. It is the large use cases the world cares about today, finance and crypto finally converging, and the infrastructure for the AI economy increasingly being built on-chain.

In a single day packed with keynotes, fireside chats and panels, we will explore the key developments already shaping the decade ahead.

Ruud Smets, CIO of Theta Capital, said: “Blockchain is now entering the heart of the global financial system. Its first phase was driven by retail speculation and the trading of crypto assets. Its next phase is far more profound: blockchain is becoming the infrastructure on which the global financial system will operate. This is a revolutionary change that will create major winners and losers, and one that investors cannot afford to ignore.”

The event features the world’s leading crypto-native VCs, protocol founders and regulators, with a program that is fully-curated to bring traditional allocators up to speed with the latest developments.

Early confirmed speakers include:

* Patrick J. Witt (Executive Director - President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets, The White House)

* Mark Cutis (Managing Director - Abu Dhabi Investment Council)

* Scott Lawin (President - Pantera Capital)

* Joe Marenda (Head of Hedge Funds & Digital Assets - Cambridge Associates)

* Chris Perkins (Head of Franklin Crypto, Franklin Templeton)

* Haseeb Qureshi (GP - Dragonfly)

* Matt Walsh (GP - Castle Island Ventures)

* David Pakman (GP - CoinFund)

* Min Teo (GP - Ethereal)

* Lasse Clausen (GP - 1kx)

* Robert Leshner (Founder Superstate, Compound, GP - Robot Ventures)

* Tarun Chitra (Founder Gauntlet, GP - Robot Ventures)

* Tyler Spalding (Co-founder Flexa, founder Anvil Protocol)

No other event brings together so many global thought leaders in blockchain, giving traditional investors intel and insight into the generational investment opportunity it provides.

The event will take place in the EYE Film Museum in Amsterdam, and will conclude with a networking reception. The event is open to professional allocators only. Applications to attend are available via the www.legends4legends.org website.

Legends4Legends is a charitable event, raising money for Alternatives4Children, a leading charity in the alternative investments industry.

About Theta Capital

Founded in 2001, Theta Capital Management has been among the earliest and largest institutional investors globally to invest in blockchain technology, having deployed capital in the space since January 2018. Theta Capital works with over 50 deeply specialized VC partners leading to more than 1,000 venture style investments in the technology. Deep domain expertise has led to a leading position in the universe of crypto-native venture capital.

For further information, please visit:

http://www.thetacapital.com/

Contact:

ir@thetacapital.com

About Alternatives4Children

Alternatives4Children (A4C) is an independent charitable foundation established in 2011 in the Netherlands with the aim to involve professionals from the (Alternative) Financial industry and the conviction that, together, we can make a difference for children in need. In 2020 we registered our UK chapter and are now open to expanding in other countries.

For further Information please visit:

www.alternatives4children.com

www.legends4legends.org