Global Power Solutions Joins Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), Strengthening Focus on Decentralized Power for AI and Data Center Infrastructure

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Power Solutions Corp. (TSX Venture Exchange: PWER; Frankfurt Stock Exchanges: NJA) (“Global Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has joined Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a global nonprofit professional association dedicated to uniting the builders of digital infrastructure and advancing the sustainable growth of the digital economy.



Infrastructure Masons brings together leaders from across the data centre, cloud computing, telecommunications, energy and technology sectors to collaborate on the industry's most pressing challenges, including power availability, sustainability, resiliency and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.



Peter Medved, Chief Executive Officer of Global Power Solutions, commented:



"Joining Infrastructure Masons represents an important milestone as Global continues to strengthen its position within the global digital infrastructure ecosystem. The explosive growth of artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing power requirements for data centres, creating an urgent need for reliable, scalable and sustainable energy solutions. Through our membership, we look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to help address one of the greatest challenges facing digital infrastructure today—power."



Supporting the Future of AI Infrastructure



Global Power’s membership in Infrastructure Masons aligns with the Company's strategic focus on developing decentralized hydrogen-enabled baseload power solutions designed to support data centres, AI infrastructure, high-performance computing facilities and other mission-critical applications.



The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and advanced digital services is driving unprecedented demand for reliable electrical infrastructure. As utility grids become increasingly constrained, operators are seeking innovative solutions that can provide resilient, low-emission power while accelerating project deployment.



Through its participation in Infrastructure Masons, Global will engage with industry leaders focused on addressing critical challenges, including:

Power availability for next-generation AI data centres;

Grid resiliency and energy security;

Deployment of sustainable and lower-carbon energy solutions;

Increasing compute density driven by AI workloads;

Accelerating digital infrastructure development through industry collaboration.

About Infrastructure Masons



Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a global nonprofit professional association of individuals connected and empowered to build a greater digital future for all. Its membership includes leaders from the world's largest cloud providers, data centre operators, technology companies, engineering firms and energy organizations working together to advance innovation, sustainability and the continued growth of digital infrastructure.



About Global Power Solutions Corp.



Global Power Solutions Corp. is expanding its business strategy to become a provider of innovative clean energy infrastructure designed to support the rapidly growing power requirements of AI data centres and mission-critical facilities. The Company is focused on developing hydrogen-enabled baseload power solutions that provide reliable, scalable and sustainable energy where traditional grid infrastructure is constrained or unavailable. In addition, Global continues its established operations in the manufacture of light gauge steel components and modular building systems for the construction industry.



We seek Safe Harbor.



About Global Power Solutions Corp.



Global Power Solutions Corp. is a company well known for its pioneering efforts in the manufacture of light gauge steel components for the construction industry and modular metal buildings. The business strategy of the Company is being expanded to the pursuit of other industrial opportunities, including the development and execution of renewable energy and other clean energy infrastructure projects.



On behalf of the Board:



Global Power Solutions Corp.

"Peter Medved "

CEO

Tel: 604.684.2181 | Email: info@globalpowercorp.com | https://globalpowercorp.com/





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Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business and operations of Global Power Solutions Corp. (“Global Power” or the “Company”). Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and deployment of the Company’s modular hydrogen power systems, the identification and establishment of potential manufacturing or staging facilities, the integration of licensed and commercially available hydrogen technologies, potential system efficiencies, future commercial applications, and the ability of the Company to obtain any required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “is expected,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “proposes,” “estimates,” or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events, or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs of management as of the date of this release. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development and commercialization of hydrogen energy technologies, the integration of third-party equipment and technologies, the availability of suitable manufacturing locations and partners, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, changes in economic or market conditions, supply chain factors, technological development risks, and the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business strategy. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release.