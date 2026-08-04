MADONNA: CLUB CONFESSIONS AMSTERDAM WITH MISTR

Amsterdam, Netherlands, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madonna continues her lifelong alliance and unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community by bringing her CLUB CONFESSIONS presented by MISTR to WorldPride Amsterdam. Madonna appeared on stage just after 2am in the morning to a 6000+ crowd fervently awaiting her arrival to celebrate a night of pride, diversity, and equality.

In a moment that could only be described as a gay fever dream, Madonna stunned fans by bringing out Kylie for a surprise performance, where the pair debuted their new version of Madonna’s No.1 song “Love Sensation” as well as Madonna’s hit song “Sorry” which she has not performed live in more than two decades. The unforgettable night also featured Madonna's longtime collaborator Stuart Price and Honey Dijon.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always supported efforts to fight HIV & AIDS, and that fight begins with education and access,” said Madonna. She continues, “With MISTR, Tristan is expanding access to HIV prevention and sexual healthcare for everyone. Through this work, he’s helping preserve and strengthen LGBTQ+ spaces while investing in the communities and culture that have long sustained us.”

Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR, added, "Madonna could have celebrated this new era anywhere in the world, but she chose to launch CLUB CONFESSIONS at The Abbey, a neighborhood gay bar, and bring it full circle with another unforgettable surprise on the World Pride stage. No one creates moments for the LGBTQ+ community quite like Madonna.”

The night drew a mix of artists, creatives, and familiar faces from music, fashion, and nightlife, including Bebe Rexha, Paris Hilton, Adam Lambert, Leland, Vincint, Gottmik, Symone, Gigi Goode, Natasha Poly, Dean & Dan Caten.

The now legendary CLUB CONFESSIONS surprise events first appeared this past spring at The Abbey in West Hollywood to celebrate Madonna’s new music ahead of the release of her then-forthcoming album Confessions II. The celebration continued all summer through additional epic surprise appearances in London, Paris and New York City - cementing CLUB CONFESSIONS as a defining nightlife experience.

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ABOUT MISTR

MISTR is the largest telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), DoxyPEP, STI testing, Hepatitis C testing and treatment, long-term HIV care and sexual confidence solutions in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and the only telemedicine platform offering its’ services for free to the uninsured. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make HIV prevention and care available to all who need it. No doctor’s office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit mistr.com, or its' companion platform sistr.com.

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