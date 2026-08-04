NVRO Metals Appoints Jonathan Gill as Director Nominee and Technical Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVRO Metals Limited (TSXV: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“NVRO Metals” or the “Company”), today announces the appointment of Jonathan Gill, P.Eng., ICD.D, as Technical Advisor to the Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. Mr. Gill will stand for election as a director at the Company’s 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”), scheduled for October 7, 2026.

Background

Mr. Gill is a Professional Engineer with more than 50 years of experience in mining operations, project development and public company governance. He is an independent director of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle”), a NYSE and TSX listed company, where he chairs the Technical Committee and serves on the Health, Safety, Environment and Sustainable Development Committee. He has served on that board since 2022 and was re-elected at Agnico Eagle’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 1, 2026. He previously served as a director of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and of Lake Shore Gold Corp.

Mr. Gill held senior operating and executive positions with Inco Limited, including mine management roles across the company’s Ontario and Manitoba divisions and with PT Inco in Indonesia. Following his retirement from full-time executive service, he undertook project assignments for Inco in Canada and on the Goro nickel project in New Caledonia, and carried out technical and project reviews for other operators, including work associated with FNX Mining Company’s Sudbury operations, the Ambatovy nickel project in Madagascar and the Onca Puma project in Brazil.

Mr. Gill is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario and holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. He is a former Employer Chair of Ontario’s Mining Legislative Review Committee.

Paul McRae, Lead Independent Director, NVRO Metals, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Gill to NVRO Metals. His significant board and management experience will be invaluable going forward.”

Jonathan Gill, incoming Director Nominee and Technical Advisor, commented:

“I am pleased to accept the invitation to join the Board of NVRO. I believe the company’s goals are laudable and well aligned with the interests of its stakeholders. I look forward to working with my fellow directors and management to advance those objectives and contribute to the company’s long-term success”

Under the Technical Advisor and Director Services Agreement (“Agreement”) dated July 31, 2026, Mr. Gill will receive a one-time sign-on award of 350,878 Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) issued under the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan and will vest one year from grant.

About NVRO Metals Limited

NVRO Metals Limited (TSXV: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) recovers precious and critical metals from complex, sulfidic mine tailings and ores using its proprietary NVRO Process™. The Company provides process technology and intends to own and operate centralized processing hubs, beginning with the NVRO Metals Hub in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Additional information, including the Company’s investor presentation and corporate profile, is available at www.nvrometals.com.

Contacts

NVRO Metals Limited: Grant Freeman, Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations:

Neil Simon,

Chief Executive Officer,

Investor Cubed Inc.

T. +1 647 258 3310

Email: ir@nvrometals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the appointment of Mr. Gill as Technical Advisor and the scope and duration of that role; his nomination and proposed election as a director; the timing and outcome of the AGM; the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of a Personal Information Form; the grant, number, vesting and settlement of the RSUs described under Compensation and the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of those grants; the payment of director fees; and the development of the NVRO Metals Hub and its progression to production.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this news release, including assumptions that the AGM will proceed on the date currently scheduled; that shareholders will approve the nominees put forward at the AGM; that Mr. Gill will remain willing and able to act; that required regulatory and Exchange acceptances will be obtained; and that the Company will have access to sufficient capital to advance its plans.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: shareholder voting outcomes; the failure to obtain or maintain regulatory or Exchange acceptance; the risk that the advisory engagement may be terminated or may not deliver the expected benefit; technical, metallurgical and operational risks associated with the development of the NVRO Metals Hub; the availability of financing; changes in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; and the risk factors described under the caption “Risks” in the Company’s most recent Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.