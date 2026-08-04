Bioxytran Leverages Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) to Design Broad-Spectrum Antiviral and Anti-Cancer Metastasis Drugs

Company's ASI-Powered Carbohydrate Design Platform, in Collaboration with University of Minnesota Department of Chemistry, Represents Paradigm Shift in Rational Drug Discovery

Boston Mass., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering innovative therapies for viral diseases and cancer metastasis, today announced the execution of a second Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Minnesota’s Department of Chemistry to support advanced biochemical research aimed at improving the understanding and development of novel polysaccharide and oligosaccharide interactions with biologically relevant targets.

The collaboration brings together Bioxytran’s proprietary Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) driven drug design platform with the University of Minnesota’s expertise in structural biology and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy. Research will be conducted under the direction of Dr. Kevin Mayo, a recognized expert in biomolecular structure and NMR spectroscopy. The program will explore how specific polysaccharides and related carbohydrate structures interact with target molecules relevant to biological systems, using state-of-the-art NMR methodologies to analyze binding interactions, structural conformations, and affinity characteristics.

What Is Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI)?

Artificial Super Intelligence refers to AI systems with cognitive capabilities that surpass the brightest human minds across every domain. In the pharmaceutical industry, leading companies are working toward "Biological Artificial Superintelligence" (BASI) that can unlock therapeutic discoveries beyond the limits of human cognition alone. Bioxytran's ASI-powered platform represents this next frontier, autonomously identifying therapeutic targets, predicting molecular structures, evaluating druggability, and screening compound libraries with superhuman performance.

How ASI Powers Antiviral Drug Design?

Bioxytran’s platform leverages cutting-edge Artificial Super Intelligence software that interprets complex NMR spectroscopy data to calculate and construct novel carbohydrate structures targeting druggable proteins like the galectin fold. The company's broad-spectrum antiviral platform exploits conserved target regions present on viral spike proteins, allowing linear complex carbohydrate molecules—designed with the aid of NMR and proprietary ASI-based biological models—to neutralize viral infectiousness.

Unlike traditional small-molecule or antibody approaches, Bioxytran's ASI models predict molecular interactions at an atomic level with intelligence that exceeds human capability, enabling the rapid in-silico assembly of antagonist complex carbohydrates that precisely block viral entry. These innovative biological modeling tools drastically reduce development timelines while increasing binding specificity, allowing the Company to computationally screen millions of carbohydrate conformations before any wet-lab synthesis begins. The ASI software interprets the NMR imaging of druggable targets like the galectin fold to create a rational drug design, optimizing the molecule to the target galectin disease signature.

"By leveraging the University's deep expertise in structural biology and advanced NMR spectroscopy, we aim to generate high-quality data that supports the continued evolution of our research and development pipeline," said David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran. "This partnership expands the scientific evaluation of our ASI-first approach to carbohydrate therapeutics and accelerates our mission to outmaneuver viral evolution. Bioxytran is the leader in utilizing ASI for complex carbohydrate drug design chemistry”.

How ASI Enables Anti-Cancer Metastasis Drug Development?

Beyond antivirals, Bioxytran is applying its ASI-driven carbohydrate design platform to address one of oncology's greatest challenges: cancer metastasis. The Company has developed a robust theory of cancer and metastasis, identifying Galectin-3 as a pivotal driver of disease progression. Using the same ASI software that interprets NMR imaging data, Bioxytran computationally designs complex carbohydrate molecules that antagonize galectins implicated in malignant diseases—including advanced-stage metastatic cancers.

The ASI platform enables the Company to rapidly model and optimize carbohydrate structures that may block galectin-mediated pathways involved in tumor spread. This approach represents a paradigm shift in cancer treatment, moving beyond traditional chemotherapy to investigate and potentially target the root mechanisms of metastasis. The Company is evaluating carbohydrate antagonists designed to interfere with these biological processes in preclinical studies. Bioxytran's cancer metastasis platform aims to prevent tumor spread using carbohydrate drugs, with all platforms targeting root causes of diseases rather than just symptoms. Preclinical research has explored galectin-3 modulation as a potential strategy to improve response to immune checkpoint inhibitors, suggesting the platform could enhance the effectiveness of existing immunotherapies.

All three of Bioxytran's platform technologies—broad-spectrum oral antivirals, cancer metastasis research programs, and oxygenation therapy for stroke—are being developed using ASI. The technology enables rapid adaptation to new therapeutic targets due to the conserved nature of galectin receptors across both viral and malignant disease states.

Breakthrough Clinical Results

ProLectin-M, Bioxytran's lead investigational oral galectin antagonist, is being further optimized through the Company's ASI-driven drug design platform and targets the galectin fold on spike proteins of viruses including SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated its ability to neutralize these types of viruses with high efficacy. In recently completed Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled dose-optimization trials, ProLectin-M achieved viral load below the assay’s limit of detection in 100% of patients by day seven. By Day 5, 88.9% of patients receiving the highest dose achieved non-detectable viral RNA, versus 20% in the placebo arm (p≈0.001)—and no viral rebounds observed during the 14-day observation period.

These clinical findings support continued evaluation of ProLectin-M and underscore the potential power of ASI-driven design processes that can inform future computational drug-design efforts and may accurately calculate the precise carbohydrate architecture required to overcome viral immune evasion mechanisms.

Academic-Industry Partnership

Dr. Kevin Mayo, professor at the University of Minnesota and Bioxytran advisor, previously highlighted the discovery of a new viral binding region on spike proteins, facilitating the design of carbohydrate structures to neutralize viruses—a discovery that represents true innovation in virology toward carbohydrate-based neutralization. The Department of Chemistry's contribution focuses on rigorous structural validation of the ASI-generated compounds, ensuring that computational predictions translate into real-world biological efficacy.

"This type of partnership exemplifies how academic research institutions and innovative companies can work together to address complex scientific questions," said Dr. Mayo. "Our goal is to apply advanced analytical tools to generate insights that are both scientifically meaningful and relevant to real-world applications. The ASI models Bioxytran has developed represent a true leap forward in modeling complex carbohydrate interactions."

The research term is expected to run through early 2027, with defined milestones and periodic progress reviews. Bioxytran will provide funding to support research personnel, NMR facility access, and associated laboratory resources within the University's Department of Chemistry.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is at the forefront of developing linear complex carbohydrate-based therapeutics to address critical unmet medical needs in virology, cancer metastasis, and oxygen transport. The company's Glyco virology platform explores carbohydrate molecules that may interfere with viral attachment and entry before infection is established in host cells. For more information, visit www.bioxytraninc.com.

About the University of Minnesota

The University of Minnesota is one of the nation's leading public research universities, known for its commitment to biomedical research and technology transfer. Its Department of Chemistry consistently ranks among the top programs for structural biology and analytical chemistry.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to risks and uncertainties. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

David Platt, PhD, CEO

David.platt@bioxytraninc.com

617.454.1199